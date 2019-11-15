ISSA Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association : Advocacy Weekly Recap—November 15, 2019

November 15, 2019

Accessible by: anyone

Welcome to the ISSA Advocacy Weekly Recap! This is ISSA's regular roundup of the latest public policy-related issues impacting the cleaning industry.

White House Advisor Says U.S. and China Nearing a Trade Deal

U.S. officials denied reports last week from Chinese representatives that a trade deal was imminent. This week U.S. White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow confirmed that both sides were 'getting close' to ending the 16-month trade war with China. Tariffs have been a major issue for many cleaning product and equipment manufacturers.

Nearly Half of States Slated to Increase Minimum Wage

While the U.S. government has not moved forward on a federal minimum wage increase, 24 states and many more municipalities will be increasing their minimum wage laws in January 2020. Some states and municipalities are increasing their minimum wage laws as high as US$15 per hour while others are phasing lower minimum wage laws in over time. ISSA will continue to track and report these increases to our members.

Tell Congress to Support USMCA

The window of opportunity to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a proposed trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, is quickly shrinking. Congress needs to hear from the cleaning industry and understand there are millions of jobs at stake. Join ISSA in telling Congress to pass USMCA.

Other links of interest: