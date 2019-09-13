Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ISSA Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association : Advocacy Weekly Recap—September 13, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 11:52am EDT
News ISSA Advocacy Weekly Recap-September 13, 2019 September 13, 2019

Accessible by: anyone

Welcome to the ISSA Advocacy Weekly Recap! This is ISSA's regular roundup of the latest public policy-related issues impacting the cleaning industry.

Highest Tariffs in U.S. History: American Businesses Pay Record $6.8 Billion in July
A new report from Tariffs Hurt the Heartland, a coalition of more than 150 associations including ISSA, 'shows that tariffs cost American business and consumers US$6.8 billion in July, the highest monthly total in U.S. history. The $6.8 billion in overall tariffs paid is a 62% increase from July 2018, driven by $3.5 billion in new tariffs on goods imported from China. July marked the first full month of data collected after tariffs on many of those products increased from 10 to 25% earlier this year. The data does not include recent and upcoming tariff increases on nearly $300 billion in additional imports.'

California Bill Makes App-Based Companies Treat Workers as Employees
According to The New York Times, 'In California, the legislation will affect at least 1 million workers who have been on the receiving end of a decades-long trend of outsourcing and franchising work, making employer-worker relationships more arm's-length. Many people have been pushed into contractor status with no access to basic protections like a minimum wage and unemployment insurance. Ride-hailing drivers, food-delivery couriers, janitors, nail salon workers, construction workers and franchise owners could now all be reclassified as employees.' California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill into law.

New York Ingredient Disclosure Rule Invalidated by Courts
On August 27, the New York State Supreme Court invalidated New York's Ingredient Disclosure Program for not following proper rulemaking procedures. Compliance with the program had been delayed twice from its original July 1, 2019 deadline. For now, the cleaning industry has been granted a reprieve and does not have to observe New York's ingredient disclosure requirements.

Other links:

Disclaimer

ISSA - The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 15:51:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:03pGibraltar boosts port preparations in case of no deal Brexit
RE
12:00pCoinme Secures Commitments of $1.5M in Funding from Ripple's Xpring and Blockchain Finance Fund
GL
11:56aEU should stop import of beef, soybeans from Brazil over Amazon fires - Finland
RE
11:54aFrance and Germany agree to block Facebook's Libra
RE
11:52aISSA WORLDWIDE CLEANING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Advocacy Weekly Recap—September 13, 2019
PU
11:47aCENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND : Small Open Economies – Vulnerabilities in a Changing World - Deputy Governor Sharon Donnery
PU
11:47aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
11:47aCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Extends Public Comment Period for Proposed Rules Pertaining to Cross-Border Clearing
PU
11:44aOil slips as demand concern contends with U.S.-China trade hopes
RE
11:41aDutch shelve billion-euro projects as EU nitrogen rules bite
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Oil slips as demand concern contends with U.S.-China trade hopes
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY LTD : THE SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY PLC: Transfer of Treasury Shares
5EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation discount ahead of IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group