IT Application Development Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Evolving Opportunities with Accenture and Infosys in the IT Application Development Services Market | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has been monitoring the global IT application development services market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 170 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 121-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global IT Application Development Services Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.”

Spend growth in the IT application development services market is thriving on the proliferation of digitization and migration of operations to the cloud computing platform. Buyers from the leading organizations are creating application portfolios to improve business process efficiency and also to strengthen relationships with customers. This is generating a substantial demand in the IT application development services market.

The Top IT Application Development Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

Service providers are tackling a sharp rise in their employee expenses to hire and retain professionals with deep technical acumen. This is inflating their OPEX which will also have an inflationary impact on buyers’ procurement spend in the IT application development services market. Considering its probability, this report has listed the top IT application development service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market. Insights into some of the service providers are given below:

Accenture- It is known to invest in blockchain technology to reduce its management complexities and spend on contracts. Accenture has a shared blockchain database with its clients, through which both the parties can view contracts and make revisions, with records of all versions and activities.

Infosys- Infosys has adopted automation tools to reduce its operating costs and compete based on pricing. Engagement with this service provider will not only facilitate buyers with quality services but also create opportunities to save costs.

Cognizant- It is imperative for buyers to assess the capability of this service provider in terms of on-site and off-shore capabilities as per requirements to maximize savings on travel time, overall costs, and organizational productivity.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

IT application development services market spend segmentation by region

IT application development services supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for IT application development service providers

IT application development service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the IT application development services market

IT application development services pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the IT application development services market

