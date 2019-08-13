Announcement Highlights:

Qumulo, the leader in hybrid cloud file storage, today announced that Storage Architects, a Dutch consultancy specializing in digital data storage, has chosen Qumulo’s distributed file system to serve the rapidly evolving needs of its enterprise clients.

Storage Architects has nearly two decades of experience helping businesses throughout The Netherlands, Germany and Belgium to store and secure their data, ensure its availability, and also archive and protect it from potential disasters and disruptions.

“Qumulo’s technology is extremely innovative and unlike many other storage solutions we have seen over the years,” said Edwin Middeljans, co-founder and consultant for Storage Architects. “For example, having real-time visibility into the file storage systems and networks allows us to offer our customers more detailed analytics and insights about their data, and also identify bottlenecks and accelerate performance.”

The firm serves as a strategic advisor to several data-intensive organizations, including media and entertainment companies, broadcasters, life sciences firms, and educational facilities. Storage Architects designs storage solutions that can be deployed on-prem, in the cloud, or a combination of the two.

“For IT consultants like Storage Architects, being able to offer their customers a choice in their storage infrastructure is a critical business advantage,” said Thore Rabe, vice president and general manager of EMEA for Qumulo. “There is strong interest from film and animation studios, post-production houses, and other media organizations in scaling their storage across their data center and the cloud and Qumulo’s hybrid cloud file storage provides that flexibility.”

Resources:

Suggested Tweet: IT Consultancy Storage Architects Chooses Qumulo Hybrid Cloud File Storage for Enterprise Clients Throughout The Netherlands, Germany and Belgium http://bit.ly/31DrKyv

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the leader in hybrid cloud file storage, providing real-time visibility, scale and control of your data across on-prem and cloud. Qumulo’s real-time analytics enable customers to understand their storage at a granular level, detect bottlenecks and accelerate performance. Built to scale across data center and cloud, Qumulo enables programmatic configuration and management of usage, capacity and performance. Qumulo’s innovative approach continuously delights customers with new capabilities, 100 percent usable capacity and direct access to experts. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com.

Qumulo and the Qumulo logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005191/en/