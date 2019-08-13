Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IT Consultancy Storage Architects Chooses Qumulo Hybrid Cloud File Storage for Enterprise Clients Throughout The Netherlands, Germany and Belgium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 03:06am EDT

Announcement Highlights:

  • Storage Architects has nearly two decades of experience helping businesses throughout The Netherlands, Germany and Belgium to store, secure and protect their data
  • The firm serves as a strategic advisor to data-intensive organizations, including media and entertainment companies, broadcasters, life sciences firms, and educational facilities.

Qumulo, the leader in hybrid cloud file storage, today announced that Storage Architects, a Dutch consultancy specializing in digital data storage, has chosen Qumulo’s distributed file system to serve the rapidly evolving needs of its enterprise clients.

Storage Architects has nearly two decades of experience helping businesses throughout The Netherlands, Germany and Belgium to store and secure their data, ensure its availability, and also archive and protect it from potential disasters and disruptions.

“Qumulo’s technology is extremely innovative and unlike many other storage solutions we have seen over the years,” said Edwin Middeljans, co-founder and consultant for Storage Architects. “For example, having real-time visibility into the file storage systems and networks allows us to offer our customers more detailed analytics and insights about their data, and also identify bottlenecks and accelerate performance.”

The firm serves as a strategic advisor to several data-intensive organizations, including media and entertainment companies, broadcasters, life sciences firms, and educational facilities. Storage Architects designs storage solutions that can be deployed on-prem, in the cloud, or a combination of the two.

“For IT consultants like Storage Architects, being able to offer their customers a choice in their storage infrastructure is a critical business advantage,” said Thore Rabe, vice president and general manager of EMEA for Qumulo. “There is strong interest from film and animation studios, post-production houses, and other media organizations in scaling their storage across their data center and the cloud and Qumulo’s hybrid cloud file storage provides that flexibility.”

Resources:

Suggested Tweet: IT Consultancy Storage Architects Chooses Qumulo Hybrid Cloud File Storage for Enterprise Clients Throughout The Netherlands, Germany and Belgium http://bit.ly/31DrKyv

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the leader in hybrid cloud file storage, providing real-time visibility, scale and control of your data across on-prem and cloud. Qumulo’s real-time analytics enable customers to understand their storage at a granular level, detect bottlenecks and accelerate performance. Built to scale across data center and cloud, Qumulo enables programmatic configuration and management of usage, capacity and performance. Qumulo’s innovative approach continuously delights customers with new capabilities, 100 percent usable capacity and direct access to experts. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com.

Qumulo and the Qumulo logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:17aAustria's AMS says looking forward to discussions with Osram
RE
03:17aHENKEL : Cuts Full-Year Growth Outlook on Weakening Demand -- Update
DJ
03:17aSPIRIT MTA REIT : 10-q
PU
03:15aRINGMETALL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:13aBURFORD CAPITAL : alleges manipulation of shares around Muddy Waters attack
RE
03:13aBURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Capital
RE
03:12aDA SEN : Profit Warning / Inside Information
PU
03:12aMORI HILLS REIT INVESTMENT : MHR Announces Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements (PDF：61KB)
PU
03:12aDA SEN : Other - Business Update - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
PU
03:11aErste Bank revises downward Bosnia's 2019 growth forecast to 2.6%
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
3ALK-ABELLO A/S : Six-month interim report (Q2) 2019
4CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 profit tanks, regulatory threat looms in Australia
5BENGAL ENERGY LTD : BENGAL ENERGY : Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group