IT Glue : Kicks Off Inaugural User Conference, GlueCon, to a Sold-Out Crowd

Glue™, the world’s leading documentation platform, opened GlueCon to
a sold-out MSP crowd this morning. The company’s inaugural user
conference has brought the channel’s most innovative thinkers together
for two days of expert keynote and breakout sessions, including The
Growth Guy, Verne
Harnish and the highly anticipated Panel of Titans, which is
bringing the industry’s top CEOs together on one stage for the first,
and possibly the last time ever.
Chris
Day, CEO of IT Glue, took the stage before a crowd of more than 450
this morning with hints of some major features being announced on day
two, and some exciting show offers like unlimited MyGlue™
seats for life, and more.
“We are so excited to kick off our first-ever MSP conference, immersing
our partners for two days with thought leadership and high-value content
from some of the most innovative thinkers in the industry,” said Day.
“We are thrilled to unveil numerous announcements, offers, new features
and integrations for our partner base of over 5,000 businesses globally.”
The company’s new MyGlue product packages IT Glue’s award-winning
documentation management system for SMBs as a secure password vault and
process management platform. The GlueCon show offer of unlimited MyGlue
seats for life provides significant cost savings for MSPs to empower
their clients with the highest level of security for protecting their
digital assets.
The Growth Guy, Verne Harnish is hitting the GlueCon stage at
9:45 a.m. MST, followed by what’s being called the most epic panel in
MSP history, The Panel of Titans, at 11:00 a.m. Moderated by Joe
Panettieri of ChannelE2E, all-star panelists Arnie
Bellini of ConnectWise,
Fred
Voccola of Kaseya,
Austin
McChord of Datto,
Michael
George of Continuum,
Chris Day of IT Glue and Gary
Pica of TruMethods
are coming together to tackle some of the most pressing issues in the
industry today.
About GlueCon 2018
Taking place on Sunday, September 16 – Tuesday, September 18, 2018 in
Phoenix, IT Glue’s first ever GlueCon is bringing the channel’s most
innovative thinkers together in one place to share their insights,
experiences and lessons with MSPs from around the world. The sold-out
event features more than 25 speakers and 20 sponsors, including some of
the most progressive and disruptive players in the channel, in a series
of talks and workshops designed to further enhance efficiency and
productivity for MSPs. For more information, visit: https://gluecon.itglue.com/.
About IT Glue
IT Glue is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company based in Vancouver,
Canada that provides a simple and secure IT documentation platform for
MSPs. The solution allows MSPs to document applications, devices,
passwords and other IT assets centrally and in a standardized manner,
enabling critical information to be stored securely yet easily
accessible by those who need it, whenever they need it. IT Glue
currently has over 5,000 partners in 30 countries, serving over 60,000
users and 500,000 businesses globally. For more information, visit: https://itglue.com/
and connect on LinkedIn,
Twitter
and Facebook.
