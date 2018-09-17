IT Glue : Kicks Off Inaugural User Conference, GlueCon, to a Sold-Out Crowd

September 17-18, 2018 in Phoenix, Sold-Out GlueCon Packs Numerous Punches with Surprise Offers and Hints of Key Features and Integrations to be Unveiled on Day 2

IT Glue™, the world’s leading documentation platform, opened GlueCon to a sold-out MSP crowd this morning. The company’s inaugural user conference has brought the channel’s most innovative thinkers together for two days of expert keynote and breakout sessions, including The Growth Guy, Verne Harnish and the highly anticipated Panel of Titans, which is bringing the industry’s top CEOs together on one stage for the first, and possibly the last time ever.

Chris Day, CEO of IT Glue, took the stage before a crowd of more than 450 this morning with hints of some major features being announced on day two, and some exciting show offers like unlimited MyGlue™ seats for life, and more.

“We are so excited to kick off our first-ever MSP conference, immersing our partners for two days with thought leadership and high-value content from some of the most innovative thinkers in the industry,” said Day. “We are thrilled to unveil numerous announcements, offers, new features and integrations for our partner base of over 5,000 businesses globally.”

The company’s new MyGlue product packages IT Glue’s award-winning documentation management system for SMBs as a secure password vault and process management platform. The GlueCon show offer of unlimited MyGlue seats for life provides significant cost savings for MSPs to empower their clients with the highest level of security for protecting their digital assets.

The Growth Guy, Verne Harnish is hitting the GlueCon stage at 9:45 a.m. MST, followed by what’s being called the most epic panel in MSP history, The Panel of Titans, at 11:00 a.m. Moderated by Joe Panettieri of ChannelE2E, all-star panelists Arnie Bellini of ConnectWise, Fred Voccola of Kaseya, Austin McChord of Datto, Michael George of Continuum, Chris Day of IT Glue and Gary Pica of TruMethods are coming together to tackle some of the most pressing issues in the industry today.

