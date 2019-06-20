IT-Harvest Announces New Project to Publish Security Yearbook 2020: A Complete History and Catalog of the IT Security Industry

Birmingham, MI, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT-Harvest has begun research to publish the first history of the IT security industry, written by Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst. Stiennon will be attending AWS re:Inforce, June 25-26 in Boston, to speak with media and partners.

Spirent Communications, the trusted provider of test, measurement, assurance, and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, has become the premier sponsor of the effort to publish Security Yearbook 2020 at the RSA Conference 2020 in February 2020.

The result of over a decade of research, this is the first history of an industry that is comprised of over 2,000 vendors worldwide. Sections are devoted to network, endpoint, data, identity, and compliance sectors. New sectors such as security analytics, machine learning, threat intelligence, and cloud security will be of particular interest to practitioners who are looking to understand advanced cyber defense tools and practices. Research will include interviewing many pioneers of the industry.

“My vision for this book began when I realized I had been writing books about the history of cyber attacks while neglecting the industry I have been part of for 24 years,” said Richard Stiennon. "This will be my fifth book and the one with the broadest audience."

Security Yearbook 2020 will also be the first published directory of all vendors listed by country and product category. It will be an indispensable desk and online reference for analysts, investors, industry veterans, and students. The book website, www.security-yearbook.com, will be continuously updated with the data on each category.

“Rolling the complex history and great breadth of IT security solutions into a single source fills an important need and will become an invaluable asset for the industry,” said John Weinschenk, general manager, Enterprise Network and Application Security, Spirent Communications. “A history of the innovators and pioneering vendors of the IT security industry is long overdue, and Spirent is proud to play a role in making this happen.”

In addition to Spirent, other sponsors will be announced shortly. Any vendor, service provider, consultant, or professional organization will have the opportunity to place ads in the directory which will be published each year with updates to both the history and the makeup of the industry. They can test to see if their company is already being tracked in the database at www.security-yearbook.com/test-us/. Updates will be published at www.security-yearbook.com and feedback/discussion will be available at Peerlyst.com.

Advance copies will be distributed at events hosted by SecurityCurrent, CISOCentric, and the Information Security Executive® (ISE®) Forum and Awards Program Series.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications offers innovative test, measurement, analytics and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks. Spirent’s security validation solutions and consulting services are used by organizations worldwide to meet compliance requirements, validate content-aware device performance, prioritize infrastructure and security investments, and gain consolidated intelligence required to support risk management policies. For more information visit https://www.spirent.com/solutions/applications-security-testing-consulting.

About Richard Stiennon

Richard Stiennon has presented on the topic of cybersecurity in 29 countries on six continents. He is the author of Secure Cloud Transformation: The CIO’s Journey and Surviving Cyberwar (Government Institutes, 2010) and Washington Post Best Seller, There Will Be Cyberwar. He writes for Forbes, CSO Magazine, and The Analyst Syndicate. Stiennon has been a key influencer in the industry as a former vice president of research at Gartner, Inc. and in executive research, strategy and marketing roles at a variety of public and private cybersecurity technology companies. He has a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering and his MA in War in the Modern World from King’s College, London.

About IT-Harvest

IT-Harvest was founded in 2005 by former Gartner VP Research Richard Stiennon. The firm researches all of the IT security industry. Stiennon is the author of four books including the recently published Secure Cloud Transformation: The CIO’s Journey. For more information visit https://www.it-harvest.com/.

Leslie Kesselring Kesselring Communications for IT-Harvest 503.358.1012 leslie@kesscomm.com