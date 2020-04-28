Log in
IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023 | Launch of NTP to Boost Growth | Technavio

04/28/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the IT market in Saudi Arabia and it is poised to grow by USD 5.85 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005823/en/

Technavio has announced its latest arabia research report titled IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture, Ejada, IBM, Microsoft, and Oracle are some of the major market participants. The launch of NTP will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Launch of NTP has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023: Segmentation

IT Market in Saudi Arabia is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Government
    • Telecommunications
    • BFSI
    • Oil & gas
    • Others
  • Component
    • Hardware
    • Services
    • Software

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30123

IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our IT market in Saudi Arabia report covers the following areas:

  • IT Market in Saudi Arabia Size
  • IT Market in Saudi Arabia Trends
  • IT Market in Saudi Arabia Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for e-governance as one of the prime reasons driving the IT market growth in Saudi Arabia during the next few years.

IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the IT market in Saudi Arabia, including some of the vendors such as Accenture, Ejada, IBM, Microsoft, and Oracle. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the IT market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

IT Market in Saudi Arabia 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist IT market growth in Saudi Arabia during the next five years
  • Estimation of the IT market size and its contribution to the parent market in Saudi Arabia
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the IT market in Saudi Arabia
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of it market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Government - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Oil & Gas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT

  • Market segmentation by component
  • Comparison by component
  • Hardware - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Services - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Software - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by component

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture
  • Ejada
  • IBM
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"

