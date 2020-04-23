IT PAYS TO SHOP AROUND FOR FUEL

IFA Farm Business Chair Rose Mary McDonagh has highlighted the variations in fuel prices across the country, following a recent survey completed by the IFA.
'Although fuel prices will differ day to day, there are still savings to be made from shopping around.'
IFA has completed a survey on the price of kerosene and green diesel in each county.
The average price quoted for a litre of kerosene was €0.44/ litre, while the average for green diesel was €0.51/ litre, with variations of over €0.10/ litre between the counties surveyed.
On 1,000 litres of green diesel, the saving could be as high as €180.
Rosemary McDonagh added that some suppliers indicated that purchases in larger volumes tend to work out cheaper, particularly if paying on the day.
