Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IT PAYS TO SHOP AROUND FOR FUEL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 09:53am BST

23 Apr 2020

IT PAYS TO SHOP AROUND FOR FUEL

Farm Business & Credit
, Inputs

IFA Farm Business Chair Rose Mary McDonagh has highlighted the variations in fuel prices across the country, following a recent survey completed by the IFA.

'Although fuel prices will differ day to day, there are still savings to be made from shopping around.'

IFA has completed a survey on the price of kerosene and green diesel in each county.

The average price quoted for a litre of kerosene was €0.44/ litre, while the average for green diesel was €0.51/ litre, with variations of over €0.10/ litre between the counties surveyed.

On 1,000 litres of green diesel, the saving could be as high as €180.

Rosemary McDonagh added that some suppliers indicated that purchases in larger volumes tend to work out cheaper, particularly if paying on the day.

Disclaimer

IFA - Irish Farmers Association published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 08:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:33aZEW CENTRE FOR EUROPEAN ECONOMIC RESEARCH : Corona Bonds Would Pave the Way for a Comprehensive Bailout by EU Taxpayers
PU
05:23aOil rallies on Gulf tensions and output cuts
RE
05:23aBECHTLE : retains Dell Technologies' Titanium Black Partner status
PU
05:23aFLOATEL INTERNATIONAL : Charter with Ineos FPS postponed to April 20211587632514
PU
05:23aLKAB announces 2020 grant recipients
PU
05:23aCOAL INDIA LIMITED TO PRODUCE 710 MT COAL IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR : Shri Pralhad Joshi
PU
05:23aNum women structure in the western cape region to distribute sanitary towels to learners residing at chris hani informal settlement in paarl
PU
05:19aCoronavirus brings UK economy to its knees in April - PMI
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMIT : Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : 1. Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kit..
2UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : 1Q Turnover Rose on Strong Trading in US
3VODAFONE GROUP PLC : Vodafone Group, Telecom Italia Each Raise EUR400 Million Through Sale of Inwit Shares
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Q1 2020 Production Report
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group