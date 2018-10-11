Log in
ITBiometrics :™ Brings the Latest Innovation in Crypto Wallet Security to Money20/20

10/11/2018 | 08:44pm CEST

ITBiometrics™, a security company specializing in biometric authentication, is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at Money20/20 on October 21-24, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV, and that it has been selected as one of the 100 newest and brightest companies to be featured in Money20/20’s Startup Academy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005838/en/

ITBiometrics™ will be unveiling its Fingerprint Hardware Wallet, the latest innovation in crypto wallet security, at the premier global event where more than 11,500 C-Level Executives, renowned speakers, financial innovators and disruptors from across the world unite to drive change in the future of money.

Live demonstrations of the Fingerprint Hardware Wallet will be held in Booth K51, in front of the PayPal lounge.

“We’re thrilled to be participating at this year’s Money20/20 flagship event and honored to have been chosen as one of the newest and brightest companies to be featured in Money20/20’s Startup Academy. Money20/20 is the ideal platform to showcase our Fingerprint Hardware Wallet, and for our executive team to meet with industry leaders, investors and journalists from around the world,” said Andy Finch, ITBiometrics™ CEO.

Those interested in scheduling a meeting with ITBiometrics™ executives at Money20/20 should contact Gene Massey at gene@itbiometrics.com, or 310-871-3668.

About ITBiometrics

ITBiometrics™ is the creator of a hardware “cold” fingerprint wallet that addresses specific needs of digital currency owners to transact cryptocurrency without the need for PINs, passwords or passphrases even in multiple signature applications. ITB’s authentication combines thermal signature detection, heart beat sensing and fingerprint(s) to verify identity. In conjunction with patented encryption, ITBiometrics™ offers unparalleled security and advanced authorization capabilities to a broad spectrum of industries. Additional information can be found at: https://itbiometrics.com/.

About Money20/20

Founded in 2011, Money20/20 creates destination events where the most innovative people in payments, FinTech and the broader financial services industry connect. Famed for their high-impact networking, the USA edition, held in Las Vegas (October), and Europe edition, held in Amsterdam (June), are widely considered unmissable by the industry they serve. Money20/20 debuted its APAC edition in Singapore in March 2018 and is expanding to Hangzhou, China in November 2018. Money20/20 is the space where the industry’s smartest visionaries and innovators come together to create the future of money. Money20/20 is an Ascential event. www.money2020.com.


© Business Wire 2018
