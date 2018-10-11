ITBiometrics :™ Brings the Latest Innovation in Crypto Wallet Security to Money20/20

ITBiometrics™, a security company specializing in biometric
authentication, is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at
Money20/20 on October 21-24, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV, and that it has been
selected as one of the 100 newest and brightest companies to be featured
in Money20/20’s Startup Academy.
ITBiometrics™ will be unveiling its Fingerprint Hardware Wallet, the
latest innovation in crypto wallet security, at the premier global event
where more than 11,500 C-Level Executives, renowned speakers, financial
innovators and disruptors from across the world unite to drive change in
the future of money.
Live demonstrations of the Fingerprint Hardware Wallet will be held in Booth
K51, in front of the PayPal lounge.
“We’re thrilled to be participating at this year’s Money20/20 flagship
event and honored to have been chosen as one of the newest and brightest
companies to be featured in Money20/20’s Startup Academy. Money20/20 is
the ideal platform to showcase our Fingerprint Hardware Wallet, and for
our executive team to meet with industry leaders, investors and
journalists from around the world,” said Andy Finch, ITBiometrics™ CEO.
Those interested in scheduling a meeting with ITBiometrics™ executives
at Money20/20 should contact Gene Massey at gene@itbiometrics.com,
or 310-871-3668.
About ITBiometrics
ITBiometrics™ is the creator of a hardware “cold” fingerprint wallet
that addresses specific needs of digital currency owners to transact
cryptocurrency without the need for PINs, passwords or passphrases even
in multiple signature applications. ITB’s authentication combines
thermal signature detection, heart beat sensing and fingerprint(s) to
verify identity. In conjunction with patented encryption, ITBiometrics™
offers unparalleled security and advanced authorization capabilities to
a broad spectrum of industries. Additional information can be found at: https://itbiometrics.com/.
About Money20/20
Founded in 2011, Money20/20 creates destination events where the most
innovative people in payments, FinTech and the broader financial
services industry connect. Famed for their high-impact networking, the
USA edition, held in Las Vegas (October), and Europe edition, held in
Amsterdam (June), are widely considered unmissable by the industry they
serve. Money20/20 debuted its APAC edition in Singapore in March 2018
and is expanding to Hangzhou, China in November 2018. Money20/20 is the
space where the industry’s smartest visionaries and innovators come
together to create the future of money. Money20/20 is an Ascential
event. www.money2020.com.
