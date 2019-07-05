ITC International Trade Centre : A book by women but not about women

For anyone with an interest in learning about how women in economic policy-making look at global economic and governance issues that affect not just women but everyone, a compact resource in the form of a book is available now.

The book, Women Shaping Global Economic Governance, was launched on 4 July during the Aid-for-Trade Global Review.

With a foreword written by German chancellor, Angela Merkel, this collection of views and ideas on economic governance from 28 female leaders in policymaking, academia, business and journalism was edited by International Trade Centre Executive Director Arancha González and Chief Economist Marion Jansen.

The president-designate of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström and the president of the Centre for Economic Policy Research, Beatrice Weder di Mauro, contributed chapters, among many others.

The book gathers insights and forward-looking suggestions regarding current challenges in finance, trade, investment and the global labour market in a context marked by rapid technological, political, environmental and social change.

Authored entirely by women contributors, this publication stands for gender equality not by discussing issues that matter for women in the economy but rather by having women proposing solutions to economic and financial issues that matter for all.