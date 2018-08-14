ITC International Trade Centre : Harnessing Zambia’s position in global trade

Zambia is acting to make trade faster and more efficient within and across its borders by partnering with the Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF).

The Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF) is the only multilateral partnership dedicated exclusively to assisting least developed countries (LDCs) in their use of trade as an engine for growth, sustainable development and poverty reduction. The EIF is a global partnership of LDCs, donors and partner agencies, including the International Trade Centre (ITC).

Representatives of the EIF will participate in the 2018 World Export Development Forum (WEDF) and the ITC SheTrades Zambia launch in Lusaka on 10-12 September. ITC and the Zambian Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry will co-host the events.

Business leaders, policymakers and trade experts from around the world will gather in Lusaka to network, talk business and do business at WEDF.

Register here: www.intracen.org/wedf

Working together

The EIF supports Zambia in implementing business-friendly policies to strengthen the country's participation in regional and global markets. Targeted support has been provided in the honey sector with an emphasis on apiary management, value addition and enhanced efficiency.

The Zambian government and business community have worked with the EIF on a variety of projects in the last few years:



Establishing mechanisms for business and government to engage on trade-related matters

Negotiating the establishment of a one-stop border post with the United Republic of Tanzania, which would make trade faster and more efficient between the two countries

Roll-out of trade policy and development courses at the University of Zambia and Mulungushi University

Trade surveys on the edible oils sector and the retail mall shopping sector to support policy formulation and validate the National Trade Strategy

Training of ministry officials on the use of trade policy analysis tools, best practices in procurement and project accounts management

Training of government and business representatives on rules of origin and technical barriers to trade

Together with the Standards and Trade Development Facility, strengthening Zambia's phytosanitary systems

ITC has worked with Zambia to strengthen capacities in a variety of areas, including:



Cotton-to-clothing value chain development to empower farmers

Empowering women in the cotton sector

Improving access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises

Creating green jobs in the construction and building industry

Providing technical assistance under the government's regional integration capacity building project, from setting up a monitoring system to producing reports, conducting market research and formulating a marketing strategy

Promoting intra-regional trade in East Africa by strengthening the capacity of small and medium-sized enterprises to add value to agri-food products and trade support institutions to support regional and global trade

