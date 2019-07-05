Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ITC International Trade Centre : Women, youth and the environment take centre stage at Aid-for Trade Global Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 10:48am EDT
Good trade is one that mainstreams women, youth and the environment. This was the consensus as prominent participants from around the world gathered in Geneva, Switzerland, for the Aid for Trade (A4T) Global Review from July 3 to 5 at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The A4T initiative encourages developing country governments and donors to recognize the role that trade can play in development.

Under the umbrella theme of 'Supporting Economic Diversification and Empowerment', participants explored a variety of related topics during more than 80 meetings and side -events. These sessions focused on issues, challenges and best practices for making trade an engine for growth and sustainable development without leaving behind women, young people and vulnerable communities.

The event opened with a keynote address by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, prime minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

ITC Executive Director Arancha Gonzales, also speaking in the plenary, said: 'Even in countries that were more successful at tapping into global markets, the gains were not always widely shared. That is why it matters so much to connect micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to international value chains. When they thrive, the benefits of trade and growth are spread across society. This is why MSME competitiveness is at the heart of ITC's work.'

Ms. Gonzalez underscored that gains made through trade need to be inclusive and that women must not be left behind. She also reminded the A4T community of the importance of providing young people access to affordable finance - the theme of ITC's chapter in 'Aid for Trade at Glance', a publication linked to the event.

The uncertainty presented by digital, ecological and social changes occurring around the world was identified as an impediment to growth which can only be addressed through collective action.

Two sessions supported by ITC were dedicated to the tourism sector, which analysis by the United Nations World Tourism Organization suggested is underfunded.

A high-growth sector compared to the merchandise sector, soft infrastructure could be developed by facilitating better financing for small and medium-sized enterprises in tourism (as highlighted by the SME Competitiveness Outlook 2019, ITC's flagship publication launched in June). Global development plans, including the Sustainable Development Goals linked to tourism (Goals 8, 12 and 14) could be achieved by fruitful partnerships between the public and private sectors. This way benefits would trickle down to the communities engaged in the tourism business.

From Ireland to Kenya and from Guinea to Finland panellists in a session gave examples of how they had achieved success on issues related to the empowerment of women in trade.

In a discussion on how to make full use of the second phase of an Aid for Trade initiative for Arab states, panellists agreed that an innovative, customized and flexible approach was needed. This would help deepen integration of value chains across the region.

Also reflecting on value chains in the African context, participants heard that regional integration and stronger value chains have to be achieved through improved logistics, infrastructure and access to finance.

The Aid for Trade initiative was launched at the Hong Kong Ministerial Conference in December 2005. The purpose of the Global Review is to strengthen the monitoring and evaluation of Aid for Trade to provide a strong incentive to both donors and recipients for advancing the Aid for Trade agenda.

Disclaimer

ITC - International Trade Centre published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 14:47:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:18aGRAPHIC : America's economy and wages are cooling but not its female workforce
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:15aFed Report Sees Increased Uncertainty in Economic Outlook
DJ
11:07aFed describes labor market as strong, weak inflation as 'transitory'
RE
11:03aEthiopia to issue two telecom licences, minority stake in monopoly -official
RE
10:54aIran Demands Return of Tanker Held in Gibraltar
DJ
10:50aNigeria orders banks to lend or face sanctions
RE
10:48aITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : A book by women but not about women
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Shares in Norwegian Air rise afte..
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
3COMMERZBANK AG : Exit of Deutsche Bank's investment bank chief marks end of era
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : deliveries climb in H1, sources say, leaving production challenge
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : GM, Ford quarterly China sales slide again amid economy woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About