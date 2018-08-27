Log in
ITC International Trade Centre : issues call for applicants to join ‘Sprint for Self-Reliance’ workshop

08/27/2018 | 04:17pm CEST
Individuals passionate about digital tools for contexts of migration or displacement are invited to apply for an eight-hour sprint workshop aimed at developing market-based solutions for refugees and vulnerable migrants.

(Geneva) - The International Trade Centre (ITC) announced today the launch of its first 'Sprint for Self-Reliance' in Geneva, Switzerland, on 20 September. The 'Sprint for Self-Reliance' is an eight-hour rapid idea-generation workshop to develop market-based livelihoods solutions for vulnerable migrants and forcibly displaced persons.

With the 'Sprint for Self-Reliance', ITC is inviting 20 selected individuals to participate in a rapid innovation workshop to generate, develop and present digital-based solutions that can help displaced populations or vulnerable migrants in the Middle East, North Africa, or East Africa regions access opportunities to find work and generate income. The Sprint is held in partnership with the Geneva Creativity Centre.

Participants will be selected based on a short application form, assessing their previous experience working with migration or displacement, and their motivations for joining the Sprint workshop. Teams will be formed on the day of the Sprint based on their interest in ideas generated during the initial brainstorming.

Applications for the sprint workshop are open to anyone, but individuals with experience working on matters of migration or displacement, as well as livelihoods programming, are particularly encouraged to apply. Selected participants will be required to fund their own travel and accommodation in Geneva.

Registration is open now here, and interested individuals are encouraged to apply as soon possible.

The winning team of the 'Sprint for Self-Reliance' will be announced during the 'Enhancing the Economic Self-Reliance of Displaced Populations and their Hosts' panel event taking place at ITC headquarters the following day (21 September). More information on the panel will be provided at the beginning of September.

Apply now to participate in the 'Sprint for Self-Reliance'!

Note for the Editor
About ITC - The International Trade Centre is the joint agency of the World Trade Organization and the United Nations. ITC assists small and medium-sized enterprises in developing and transition economies to become more competitive in global markets, thereby contributing to sustainable economic development within the frameworks of the Aid-for-Trade agenda and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. For more information, visit www.intracen.org.

Contact:
International Trade Centre
Jarle Hetland, Media Officer
P: + 41 22 730 0145
M: + 41 79 582 9180
E: hetland@intracen.org

Disclaimer

ITC - International Trade Centre published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 14:16:01 UTC
