ITC International Trade Centre : launches unique tool to understand e-commerce in Africa

A new online tool to explore the e-commerce marketplace ecosystem in Africa will be launched during a virtual session of the eWeek run by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on 29 April 2020 at 12.30-14:00 pm (CET).

The International Trade Centre and the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences developed the tool to provide data and analysis on local African e-commerce marketplaces. Expectations are running high that e-commerce will accelerate economic growth on the continent.

Dubbed the Africa Marketplace Explorer, the tool is thought to be the first ever to offer online Africa-wide analysis of business-to-consumer (B2C) marketplaces. It details the characteristics of more than 630 e-commerce marketplaces across the continent.

The tool allows users to explore marketplace trends, the uptake of marketplaces across 58 countries, and country-by-country benchmarking.

Users can also filter and download data, and hover over graphs and maps to uncover additional insights. The Africa Marketplace Explorer is available online at ecomConnect.

