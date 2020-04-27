ITC International Trade Centre : launches unique tool to understand e-commerce in Africa

Log in
04/27/2020 | 05:18am EDT

A new online tool to explore the e-commerce marketplace ecosystem in Africa will be launched during a virtual session of the eWeek run by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on 29 April 2020 at 12.30-14:00 pm (CET).

The International Trade Centre and the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences developed the tool to provide data and analysis on local African e-commerce marketplaces. Expectations are running high that e-commerce will accelerate economic growth on the continent.

Dubbed the Africa Marketplace Explorer, the tool is thought to be the first ever to offer online Africa-wide analysis of business-to-consumer (B2C) marketplaces. It details the characteristics of more than 630 e-commerce marketplaces across the continent.

The tool allows users to explore marketplace trends, the uptake of marketplaces across 58 countries, and country-by-country benchmarking.

Users can also filter and download data, and hover over graphs and maps to uncover additional insights. The Africa Marketplace Explorer is available online at ecomConnect.

Click here to register for the launch event.

Disclaimer

ITC - International Trade Centre published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 09:17:04 UTC
