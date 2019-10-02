Log in
ITC Properties : 02 Oct 2019Monthly Return for the month ended 30th September, 2019

0
10/02/2019 | 04:23am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/09/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

ITC PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED

Date Submitted

2nd October, 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

00199

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month 40,000,000,000

0.01

400,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

40,000,000,000

0.01

400,000,000.00

(2) Stock code :

-

Description :

-

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

-1-

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

-

Description :

-

No. of

Authorised share

preference

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

-

Description :

-

No. of other

Authorised share

classes of

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) 400,000,000.00

-2-

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No. of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

966,262,004

-

-

-

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

-

-

-

-

Balance at close of

the month

966,262,004

-

-

-

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including SGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share options

granted on

04/04/2018

under the

Share Option

Scheme

adopted on

17/08/2012

Ordinary shares

-

-

-

(120,000)

-

13,330,000

(Note 1)

(see Remark 1)

2.

-

(

/ /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. -

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

-

(Preference shares)

-

(Other class)

-

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

-

of options (HK$)

-3-

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

-

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. -

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. -

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. -

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price SGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

-

-

-

-4-

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1.

-

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

SGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

2.

-

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

SGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

-

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

SGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

-

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

SGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

-

(Preference shares)

-

(Other class)

-

-5-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ITC Properties Group Limited published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 08:22:07 UTC
