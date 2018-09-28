ITC Properties : 28 Sep 2018Further Extension of Long Stop Date in relation to the Discloseable Transaction of the Acquisition of a 45.76% Interest in Paul Y. Engineering Group Limited

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 199)

FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

IN RELATION TO

THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION OF THE ACQUISITION OF A 45.76% INTEREST IN

PAUL Y. ENGINEERING GROUP LIMITED

The Board announces that as additional time is required by the Vendor and the Vendor Guarantor for the fulfillment of the Conditions, the Vendor and the Purchaser have agreed in writing to further extend the Long Stop Date for the fulfillment of the Conditions from 30th September, 2018 to 31st March, 2019 or such other date as the Vendor and the Purchaser may agree in writing.

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated (i) 28th June, 2017 in relation to the acquisition of a 45.76% interest in Paul Y. Engineering Group Limited by the Group and (ii) 19th December, 2017 and 14th March, 2018 in relation to the extension of the Long Stop Date (collectively, the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements unless otherwise specified.

Pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement (as amended by the extension letters dated 19th December, 2017 and 14th March, 2018), Completion is conditional upon the fulfillment or waiver (as applicable) of the Conditions on or before the Long Stop Date, being 30th September, 2018 or such other date as the Vendor and the Purchaser may agree in writing. At the special general meeting of the Vendor Guarantor (now known as South Shore Holdings Limited) held on 8th May, 2018, the ordinary resolution approving the entering into of the Acquisition Agreement and performance of all transactions contemplated thereunder has been passed by its shareholders. The Company has been informed that additional time is required by the Vendor and the Vendor Guarantor for the fulfillment of the other Conditions. The Vendor and the Purchaser have therefore agreed in writing to further extend the Long Stop Date for the fulfillment of the Conditions from 30th September, 2018 to 31st March, 2019 or such other date as the Vendor and the Purchaser may agree in writing.

Save as disclosed above, all the other terms and conditions of the Acquisition Agreement remain unchanged and shall continue in full force and effect.

* For identification purpose only

By order of the Board ITC Properties Group Limited

Cheung Hon Kit

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28th September, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are as follows:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Cheung Hon Kit (Chairman)

Mr. Chan Fut Yan (Managing Director)

Mr. Cheung Chi Kit (Chief Financial Officer) Mr. Chan Yiu Lun, Alan

Mr. Wong Lai Shun, Benny

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Hon. Shek Lai Him, Abraham, GBS, JP (Vice Chairman) Mr. Kwok Ka Lap, Alva

Mr. Chan Pak Cheong Afonso