ITC Properties : Edison invests 370 million euros in Campania in support of the country's energy transition and sustainability

EDISON INVESTS 370 MILLION EUROS IN CAMPANIA IN SUPPORT OF THE COUNTRY'S ENERGY TRANSITION AND SUSTAINABILITY

The investment is targeted at the construction of a natural gas-powered thermoelectric power plant in Presenzano (CE) and has a total value of 370 million euros.

The project involves the partnership between Edison and Ansaldo Energia, as the assignee of the contract for the construction of the power plant, two of Italy's leading industrial companies committed to promoting the country's development, innovation and sustainability.

Milan, November 29, 2019 - Edison, a leader in energy transition, invests in the country's development and growth and today announces the construction of a latest-generationcombined cycle thermoelectric power plant powered by natural gas, in Presenzano in the province of Caserta.

The Power Plant will have a total capacity of about 760 MW and will adopt the best technology currently available, capable of ensuring an energy efficiency of approximately 63%, which makes it possible to obtain 40% less specific CO2 emissions compared to the average of Italian thermoelectric power plants. The technologies adopted will allow the company to ensure high environmental performances, also guaranteeing a reduction of more than 60% in nitrogen oxide (NOX) emissions compared to current combined cycle plants of the same size, as well as limited use of the water resource. The total investment is 370 million euros and fully satisfies the economic criteria, taking into account plant's technical efficiency characteristics and the operating methods of the market in which it is destined to operate.

A high-efficiencyGT36, H class, gas turbine will be installed in the Presenzano Thermoelectric Power Plant, developed by Ansaldo Energia, an example of national excellence and the best Italian technology. Construction is expected to commence at the start of 2020. Works to construct the power plant will last 30 months.

"The electricity system is faced with a challenge at present. We need to promote an increase in electricity generation from renewable sources which are by nature intermittent and, at the same time, guarantee safety and flexibility to the national electricity system and competitiveness to companies in our country." - Nicola Monti, Chief Executive Officer of Edison states - "It is possible, by combining the generation from natural gas with the development of renewable sources, as set out in the Piano Energia Clima and the Paris accords of 2015, which recognise this source of energy as a resource capable of playing a key role in this phase of energy transition to a system which aims to

