ITEC Entertainment Strengthens Entertainment Technology Division with Three New Hires Amidst Sector Growth

ITEC Entertainment Corporation, an industry leader of worldwide
entertainment solutions, today announced three new additions to its
team, hiring Mark Salchli as Director of Engineering, David Cline as
Director of Sustaining Engineering & Manufacturing, and Mike Rives as
Attraction Technical Design Director, to further strengthen the
Entertainment Technology division of the company. Their expertise in
building the complex technological backbone and technical elements of
theme park rides and attractions will help drive new business for ITEC
and ensure clients surpass safety standards.
Mark Salchli brings over 25 years of experience to the company as an
innovative and highly accomplished director in disciplines such as
engineering, safety, resource management, and team development. At ITEC,
Mark is responsible for all stages of design for various control systems
required to safely operate an attraction from inception through final
construction and customer acceptance. His team works collaboratively
with ITEC’s fabrication and installation teams to integrate the control
systems within each location. Mark’s work also includes leading
extensive training with clients to ensure that attractions are operated
and maintained for maximum enjoyment and minimal downtime.
David Cline has nearly 20 years of professional experience in
entertainment technologies such as audio, video and projection,
including 12 years with The Walt Disney Company. Under David’s
supervision, his team manufactures the various entertainment systems
that are designed and engineered by ITEC. Once manufactured, David’s
team interconnects the systems for extensive factory testing and
installs the equipment in the attractions. David’s team is also
responsible for client-side sustaining engineering support, as well as
annual maintenance services for the systems.
Mike Rives has over 35 years of experience in developing entertainment
technology systems and elements for attractions, as well as managing the
technical design teams. Mike is responsible for overseeing ITEC’s
Technical Directors that are tasked with leading the overall technical
design of the attractions, ensuring that all technology is customized to
the needs of the attraction and the facilities are appropriately
designed to support the technology. Mike’s team is also in charge of
special effects design and integration, show action equipment, and
animated figures for the attractions, whether done in house or
subcontracted to specialty vendors. The Technical Directors collaborate
closely with the ITEC engineering team and subcontracted vendors to
ensure all the entertainment technologies work together perfectly in the
attraction. Prior to ITEC Entertainment, Mike spent 15 years as a
Telecommunications Manager at AT&T, and 15 years working as Technical
Director for various themed entertainment companies including Universal
Studios Florida, Japan and Hollywood.
“Theme parks and attractions are increasing in immersion, spectacle and
complexity, and thus require constant improvement to the technological
systems and innovation that bring these elements to life,” said Steve
Alkhoja, Executive Vice President of Entertainment Technologies at ITEC
Entertainment. “Mark, David and Mike will be instrumental in maintaining
our dominant position in the market for developing the most flexible and
cost-effective solutions that are safe, sustainable, and keeping pace
with park operator needs.”
ITEC’s Entertainment Technologies division develops the technical
design, media production, systems engineering manufacturing for many
iconic attractions around the world, including Fast & Furious -
Supercharged and Harry Potter - Escape from Gringotts in
Universal Studios Florida.
About ITEC Entertainment Corporation
ITEC Entertainment Corporation is a global industry leader of
award-winning, entertainment solutions that ignite the dreams of
hundreds of millions of people all over the world. ITEC’s culture of
performance and innovation pushes the frontiers of themed entertainment
design, production and technology to new heights. Founded in 1985, ITEC
has delivered over 300 of the most successful and comprehensive guest
experiences spanning: theme parks, rides and shows; cultural
attractions; resorts and mixed-use; themed dining; entertainment
centers; and themed retail. ITEC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida
with offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more
information, visit www.ITEC.com.
