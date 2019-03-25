ITER Organization Chooses Bertin Technologies to Design a Density Interferometer Polarimeter

Bertin
Technologies, a subsidiary of CNIM
Group, has received a contract from ITER
Organization for the preliminary design of the “Density
Interferometer Polarimeter” (DIP), a complex optical diagnostic system
that measures plasma density during nuclear fusion reactions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005118/en/
“Density Interferometer Polarimeter” (DIP) Copyright Bertin Technologies
This is a key component of the tokamak reactor’s future diagnostic
instruments. The purpose of the DIP will be to help control plasma by
measuring the density of the electrons in order to ensure its
stability and obtain an optimal energy yield.
Optical instrumentation design and manufacturing, such as the DIP
technology, are key areas of excellence at Bertin Technologies, the French
leader of industrial innovation for this field. Collaborating
with the ITER program since 2009, through contracts with the ITER
Organization at Cadarache, Fusion For Energy in Barcelona and Princeton
Physics Plasma Laboratory in the USA, Bertin Technologies has developed
itself in
instrumentation designed to analyze fusion plasma, contributing to
the control and safety of experiments as well as acquiring parametric
data that will be used by physicians. Building on its unique experience
and expertise, Bertin’s objective for the coming years is to take
charge of other aspects of complete diagnostics for ITER, from the
design phase to the installation on site.
This
contract showcases Bertin teams’ expertise in the field of Big Science.
ABOUT BERTIN TECHNOLOGIES
BERTIN TECHNOLOGIES, subsidiary of CNIM Group, relies on its long
history of innovation to develop, produce and market innovative systems
and equipment worldwide. Among its 700 employees, there are 2/3
engineers and high-level managers. The company is active worldwide and
its turnover amounts to nearly 100 million euros in 2017.
Based on his experience in the Megajoule
Laser program, Bertin has positioned himself since 2009 on
instrumentation intended to analyze the fusion plasma to contribute to
the conduct and safety of ITER Organization's experiments, but also to
acquire the parameters that will be operated by physicians. With
the acquisition in 2017 of Winlight, a French company specializing
in the design and manufacturing of components and systems for high
performance optics, Bertin strengthens its presence in the field of Big
Science (research reactors, synchrotrons, telescopes) and for major
defense and space programs, with customers in Europe, the United States
and Asia.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005118/en/