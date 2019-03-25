Log in
ITER Organization Chooses Bertin Technologies to Design a Density Interferometer Polarimeter

03/25/2019 | 03:31am EDT

Bertin Technologies, a subsidiary of CNIM Group, has received a contract from ITER Organization for the preliminary design of the “Density Interferometer Polarimeter” (DIP), a complex optical diagnostic system that measures plasma density during nuclear fusion reactions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005118/en/

“Density Interferometer Polarimeter” (DIP) Copyright Bertin Technologies

“Density Interferometer Polarimeter” (DIP) Copyright Bertin Technologies

This is a key component of the tokamak reactor’s future diagnostic instruments. The purpose of the DIP will be to help control plasma by measuring the density of the electrons in order to ensure its stability and obtain an optimal energy yield.

Optical instrumentation design and manufacturing, such as the DIP technology, are key areas of excellence at Bertin Technologies, the French leader of industrial innovation for this field. Collaborating with the ITER program since 2009, through contracts with the ITER Organization at Cadarache, Fusion For Energy in Barcelona and Princeton Physics Plasma Laboratory in the USA, Bertin Technologies has developed itself in instrumentation designed to analyze fusion plasma, contributing to the control and safety of experiments as well as acquiring parametric data that will be used by physicians. Building on its unique experience and expertise, Bertin’s objective for the coming years is to take charge of other aspects of complete diagnostics for ITER, from the design phase to the installation on site.

This contract showcases Bertin teams’ expertise in the field of Big Science.

ABOUT BERTIN TECHNOLOGIES

BERTIN TECHNOLOGIES, subsidiary of CNIM Group, relies on its long history of innovation to develop, produce and market innovative systems and equipment worldwide. Among its 700 employees, there are 2/3 engineers and high-level managers. The company is active worldwide and its turnover amounts to nearly 100 million euros in 2017.

Based on his experience in the Megajoule Laser program, Bertin has positioned himself since 2009 on instrumentation intended to analyze the fusion plasma to contribute to the conduct and safety of ITER Organization's experiments, but also to acquire the parameters that will be operated by physicians. With the acquisition in 2017 of Winlight, a French company specializing in the design and manufacturing of components and systems for high performance optics, Bertin strengthens its presence in the field of Big Science (research reactors, synchrotrons, telescopes) and for major defense and space programs, with customers in Europe, the United States and Asia.


© Business Wire 2019
