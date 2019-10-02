Log in
ITIF Information Technology and Innovation F : Applauds WTO Airbus Ruling

10/02/2019 | 04:14pm EDT

WASHINGTON-In response to today's ruling from the World Trade Organization (WTO) that the United States is entitled to levy tariffs of $7.5 billion on exports from the European Union (EU) due to subsidies supplied to Airbus, the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), the world's leading think tank for science and technology policy, released the following statement from ITIF Vice President Stephen Ezell:

The WTO's ruling is an appropriate response and demonstrates that it is taking a firmer stand against countries' use of innovation mercantilist practices, including the use of excessive production subsidies. EU aid significantly distorted competition in aerospace markets by allowing Airbus to secure financing on better-than-commercially available terms. While U.S. and EU policymakers should reach a comprehensive settlement on the ongoing Airbus and Boeing dispute, USTR is right to consider countermeasures in the meantime in the form of additional tariffs, commensurate with the extent of injury inflicted by the EU's WTO-inconsistent subsidies.

For additional background, see ITIF's recent testimonyon 'Enforcement of U.S. WTO Rights in Large Civil Aircraft Dispute.'

ITIF - The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 20:13:07 UTC
