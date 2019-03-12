Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ITIF Information Technology and Innovation F : Budget Cuts to Federal R&D Invite Economic and Strategic Decline, Says Leading Tech Think Tank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 05:45am EDT

WASHINGTON-In response to the administration's budget proposal for fiscal year 2020, the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), the world's leading think tank for science and technology policy, released the following statement from its president, Rob Atkinson:

The administration's budget proposal appears to make cuts to the already dwindling federal support for research and development (R&D). For example, the budget calls for a 9 percent reduction in the National Science Foundation budget.* Public R&D is crucial both for the United States' domestic economy and its position in the global economy.Cuts to federal support for R&D result in stagnant productivity growth, lagging competitiveness, and reduced innovation. Further, other nations-particularly adversaries like China-are increasing their investments in R&D at a robust pace. To continue budget cuts to federal support for R&D invites economic and strategic decline.

For additional background, see ITIF's recent analysis: 'Dwindling Federal Support for R&D Is a Recipe for Economic and Strategic Decline.'

---

* Note: An earlier version of this press release misstated the size of the proposed reduction. It would come to 9 percent, not 7 percent.

Disclaimer

ITIF - The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 09:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51aDollar falls as Brexit hopes boost investor demand for riskier FX
RE
05:51aUK Economy Rebounded in January
DJ
05:50aDollar falls as Brexit hopes boost investor demand for riskier FX
RE
05:50aCIBJO CONFÉDÉRATION INTERNATIONAL : releases simplified guide to responsible practices in diamond, coloured stones, pearl and coral trades
PU
05:49aStocks, pound rally as tweaked Brexit deal soothes investor worries
RE
05:45aILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : Working for our future through social justice and decent work
PU
05:45aITIF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION F : Budget Cuts to Federal R&D Invite Economic and Strategic Decline, Says Leading Tech Think Tank
PU
05:45aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Commission to Consolidate Gender Equality and Women Empowerment Drive
PU
05:45aMomentum Slips for Auto Import Tariffs
DJ
05:39aVW CEO hopeful a Brexit deal will be reached
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target
3DNB ASA : Mexico's Aeromexico suspends Boeing 737 MAX planes
4GEBERIT : GEBERIT : Toilet maker Geberit sees tough 2019 on Italy, Brexit woes
5Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as Brexit deal assurance boosts risk appetite

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.