Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ITIF Information Technology and Innovation F : Welcomes U.S.-Japan Digital Trade Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

WASHINGTON-In response to the announcement of a trade agreement between the United States and Japan, the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), the world's leading think tank for science and technology policy, released the following statement from Nigel Cory, ITIF's associate director for trade policy:

The digital trade deal with Japan sends a strong signal that the Trump administration is committed to enacting new, much-needed rules that protect the free flow of data and digital free trade. The deal reinforces a shared commitment to achieving similar rules, especially on the free flow of data, as part of the broader set of e-commerce negotiations at the World Trade Organization.

The commitments in the agreement protect U.S. firms and their products from the discriminatory and restrictive policies that make digital trade costlier and more complex, if not impossible, in other countries around the world, especially in China.

For additional background, see ITIF's recent report: Principles and Policies for 'Data Free Flow With Trust.'

Disclaimer

ITIF - The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 21:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:35pTrump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
RE
06:33pTrump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
RE
06:26pHouse passes bill that would allow banks to work with cannabis companies
RE
06:22pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF NEW YOR : Statement on the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act
PU
06:13pKANSAS CORN COMMISSION : Statement on U.S-Japan Trade Agreement
PU
06:04pTSX falls 0.08 percent to 16,784.29
RE
06:01pGM AND UAW UNION MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS FOR NEW LABOR DEAL : sources
RE
05:59pDollar's Rally Shows Faith in U.S. Growth -- Update
DJ
05:56pGM and UAW union making progress in talks for new labour deal - sources
RE
05:53pUSTDA U S TRADE AND DEVELOPMENT AGENCY : Connects U.S. Industry with Oil and Gas Opportunities in India
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
2GM AND UAW UNION MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS FOR NEW LABOR DEAL: sources
3INVESTAR HOLDING CORP : Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend
4SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC : Early Warning Press Release Regarding Investment in Searchlight Resources Inc.
5OMNICOM GROUP : OMNICOM : Jeffrey Moran Joins Ketchum as Managing Director, CPG

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group