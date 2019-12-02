Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ITIF Information Technology and Innovation F : Welcomes USTR Decision Against France's Digital Services Tax

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 07:15pm EST

WASHINGTON-In response to the announcement from the United States Trade Representative (USTR) that France's Digital Services Tax violates its tax obligations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), the world's leading think tank for science and technology policy, released the following statement from ITIF Senior Fellow Joe Kennedy:

The United States Trade Representative is right to conclude that France's Digital Services Tax violates its trade obligations to the United States. Digital Services Taxes are unilateral actions that violate the spirit of multilateral agreements and bilateral treaties regarding which countries can tax multinational corporations. France's Digital Services Tax is narrowly and inappropriately targeted to raise revenue only from the largest companies in a small set of industries, many of them American. These companies are already subject to tax in the United States and in other countries where they add economic value. The decision to tax revenues rather than profits skirts France's tax treaties with the United States and raises the prospect of double taxation. The imposition of what is essentially a fixed tax on the market value of an imported good amounts to an illegal tariff.

The administration needs to defend U.S. interests forcefully. At least half a dozen countries, including the United Kingdom and Canada, are considering similar measures. Doing nothing would signal to other countries that they can follow France's lead and enact their own illegal, unilateral measures. It would also jeopardize ongoing negotiations within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on changes to international tax treaties. The administration needs to work within this framework to find agreement on changes in international corporate law that would restore multilateral support without adding greater complexity or subjecting corporations to double taxation.

For additional background:

  • ITIF's Testimony to the U.S. Trade Representative on France's Digital Services Tax.
  • ITIF's Report on Digital Services Taxes: A Bad Idea Whose Time Should Never Come

Disclaimer

ITIF - The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 00:14:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:20pIrish consumer sentiment bounces as no-deal Brexit fears ease
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:15pITIF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION F : Welcomes USTR Decision Against France's Digital Services Tax
PU
07:06pUK shoppers cast off Brexit blues to spend more in November - BRC
RE
07:00pTrump Administration Proposes Tariffs on $2.4 Billion of French Goods -- Update
DJ
06:57pState AGs fight bonus pay for CEO of OxyContin-maker Purdue
RE
06:43pU.S. Cyber Monday sales poised to top $9.4 billion
RE
06:42pWells Fargo adds more external bankers to top ranks
RE
06:40pCanada's Suncor sees higher oil production in 2020
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2U.S. Cyber Monday sales poised to top $9.4 billion
3AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC. : AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Japan's Astellas Pharma to buy Audentes Therapeutics for..
4L'ORÉAL : U.S. vows 100% tariffs on French Champagne, cheese, handbags over digital tax
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : Gets $998 Million Contract From US Air Force

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group