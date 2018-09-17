ITM : and Merck KGaA Sign Research Evaluation and Option Agreement to Develop Folate Receptor Targeted Radionuclide Therapy

Isotopen Technologien München AG (ITM), a group of specialized
radiopharmaceutical companies, announced today that it has signed a
Research Evaluation and Option Agreement for a worldwide exclusive
license with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Merck KGaA is a global
leader for the development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical
ingredients with particular expertise related to reduced folates. This
partnership with Merck KGaA will allow for a broader application of
ITM´s Theranostics platform to include diagnosis and therapy of patients
with folate receptor-positive cancers.
The partnership covers the evaluation of Merck KGaA first-in-class
folate derivatives as radiolabeled diagnostic and therapeutic agents for
the treatment of serious oncological folate receptor-positive diseases.
Under the agreement ITM receives an option for a worldwide exclusive
license for clinical development and commercialization of radiolabeled
folate derivatives, while Merck KGaA will supply folate precursors for
radiolabeling.
Folate receptors are known to be overexpressed by several cancer types,
such as ovarian, lung, breast and other types of cancers. The restricted
expression of folate receptors to only a few sites in normal tissues
makes them an attractive diagnostic and therapeutic target. Folate is a
B vitamin that is critical to DNA synthesis as well as other essential
cell processes. Folate derivatives retain their receptor binding
properties when conjugated to pharmaceuticals. They have been proven to
be promising compounds for cancer treatment for quite some time and
therefore represent an outstanding addition to ITM´s Targeted
Radionuclide Therapy pipeline.
In folate receptor targeting, the folate moiety of the folate-based
radiopharmaceutical acts as targeting molecule for both diagnosis and
therapy. The radiopharmaceutical is injected into the patient´s body,
where it binds to the corresponding receptors on the tumor tissue. The
radio-conjugate is then absorbed by the tumor cells. For diagnostic
application, medical radioisotopes with short half-lives, like
Gallium-68, are combined with the targeting molecule. With highly
sensitive molecular imaging technologies like PET (Positron Emission
Tomography), whole-body diagnostic images are created. For targeted
treatment, folate derivatives are complexed with medical radioisotopes
with longer half-lives, like ITM´s highly pure no-carrier-added
Lutetium-177. The availability of folate receptor-targeted
radiopharmaceuticals for both diagnosis and therapy opens up the way for
radiotheranostic applications in various indications.
Dr Matthias Joehnck, Head of R&D Actives and Formulation, Merck KGaA,
said: “The use of radiolabeled compounds for diagnosis or therapy
in medicine is an intensively developing field. We are pleased that our
technology will serve to advance a new and promising approach for cancer
treatment.”
“We are very delighted to have access to the outstanding technology
and expertise of Merck KGaA in the area of pharmaceutical chemistry and
manufacturing of folate-based compounds,” Steffen Schuster, Chief
Executive Officer of ITM, added, “Merck KGaA has deep expertise in
derivatization chemistry of Folic Acid and manufacturing of GMP grade
folates. Their expertise, in combination with our innovative
platform-technology, will help us to achieve new milestones in Targeted
Radionuclide Therapy."
