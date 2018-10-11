ITRenew Acquires eSISO

Silicon Valley-based ITRenew, Inc. (“ITRenew”) announced the completion
of its acquisition of ESISO, LLC (“eSISO”), an industry leader in the
remarketing and remanufacturing of enterprise assets, based in Los
Angeles, California.
ITRenew and eSISO have been partners for over seven years and the
combination was borne from a cultural alignment on prioritizing
innovation, delivering first class customer service and ensuring the
highest level of ethical standards and employee satisfaction. The
combined entity will boast nine processing facilities; two engineering
offices; a global presence with locations in the United States, Europe,
South America and China, and employ a workforce of more than 350 people.
Calling it a “game-changer for us as well as our industry,” ITRenew CEO
Aidin Aghamiri said, “The circular economy requires specialists who will
refurbish, reuse, remanufacture, and resale the valuable components
inside data center equipment. With the acquisition of eSISO, we believe
that we have created a unique organization that can provide all of those
services under one roof. We are excited to bring our clients a set of
truly differentiated services and capabilities.“
Loddy Chao, CEO of eSISO added, “We are excited to join the ITRenew
team. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to partner with ITRenew
to build something special. We are humbled, excited, and ready to get to
work.”
Backed by private equity firm ZMC, ITRenew is a market leading global IT
lifecycle management solutions company. At the heart of ITRenew’s
services is its leading datacenter erasure software, Teraware, which is
complemented by worldwide logistics management capabilities. The eSISO
acquisition comes off the heels of ITRenew’s acquisition of
Splitted-Desktop Systems (SDS) in June 2018, which added world-class
open-hardware engineering capabilities to its suite of services.
eSISO specializes in enterprise asset acquisition, remarketing and
remanufacturing. With a global footprint, eSISO works with partners
around the world to deliver quality IT hardware and solutions, with an
emphasis on prompt delivery and exceptional customer service.
Aghamiri and Chao pointed to the combined company’s focus on data
security, noting that, “As our clients face challenges never previously
encountered in the hyperscale data center ecosystem, they must rely on a
solution-oriented partner to navigate data security, engineering and
operational nuances around asset decommissioning. We believe the
combination of ITRenew and eSISO will provide a comprehensive set of
solutions that have previously never been available to the industry.”
Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor to ITRenew. Covington
Associates and DLA Piper LLP served as financial advisor and legal
advisor, respectively to eSISO.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
About ITRenew
Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, ITRenew supports the data
erasure and data center decommissioning needs of some of the most
large-scale, data-rich, privacy-focused organizations in the world.
ITRenew’s technology-driven approach streamlines traditional data center
decommissioning processes to deliver superior data and asset security,
value recovery and IT sustainability. ITRenew was designated a Visionary
in the Magic Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Asset Disposition, Worldwide
and named to the 2016 Inc. 5000, finishing among the top 10 percent of
all ranked companies in gross revenues.
About eSISO
eSISO is an industry leader in the remarketing, remanufacturing and
value creation of retired enterprise assets. Founded in 1992, eSISO has
been an important part of the circular economy by connecting major IT
asset disposition (”ITAD”) companies with all sizes of VARs, OEMs, ODMs
and end users. Since inception, eSISO has delivered superior returns to
ITAD partners by providing a wide selection of strategic products and
expansive supply-chain capabilities with an emphasis on best in class
customer service to its downstream partners.
About ZMC
ZMC is a leading private equity firm comprised of experienced investors
and executives that invest and manage a diverse group of media and
communications enterprises. Founded in 2001, ZMC’s investment philosophy
centers on operational value creation driven by targeted investment
themes, deep sector expertise, and strong partnerships with industry and
operating executives. ZMC approaches its investments in collaboration
with management teams and has a successful track record of actively
adding value to portfolio companies. ZMC is currently investing out of
ZMC II, L.P. (www.zmclp.com)
