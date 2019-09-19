ITRenew : Drives Evolution of a Global Circular IT Ecosystem

Chief Innovation Officer Discusses The Critical Need to Rethink Asset Lifecycles, Driving Both Unprecedented TCO and Sustainability at Open Compute Project Summit in Amsterdam

ITRenew, the world’s leading provider of circular data center solutions to cloud service providers, enables ‘hyperscale for everyone’ through its mission of orchestrating a global circular IT ecosystem with the immense power of the tech and data center industries. By teaming with hyperscalers from design to decommissioning of IT hardware, and in turn bringing recertified hyperscale solutions to the broader service provider markets, ITRenew is leading the global conversation to drive real changes in the industry: sustainable growth, lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and democratized access to integrated, open hardware solutions. ITRenew’s Chief Innovation Officer, Ali Fenn, will address a global audience at the Open Compute Project Regional Summit in Amsterdam on September 26th to present groundbreaking new data in support of the company’s mission to transform the global IT industry by operationalizing circular data centers to maximize financial and environmental sustainability opportunities for all infrastructure buyers.

Currently, the global IT industry is responsible for 4% of global emissions and may be on track to double that percentage by 2025. In the session, “Operationalizing a Global, Circular IT Industry Is Both Our Opportunity and Imperative”, Fenn will address the urgency to reverse the destructive trend with actionable strategies while scaling the industry’s collective IT hardware infrastructure. Leveraging its deep relationships with hyperscale cloud operators and global operations and market footprint, ITRenew is leading the charge to revolutionize the way IT hardware is managed and deployed around the world through its Sesame line of compute and storage solutions that brings hyperscale technology to infrastructure buyers everywhere with a transformative reduction in TCO.

“The paradigm shift to a circular data center economy will benefit not only the major hyperscalers with enhanced lifetime value returns, but also the broader universe of cloud service providers and enterprises,” said Aidin Aghamiri, CEO of ITRenew. “This evolution of the global IT ecosystem will essentially level the playing field for data center operators globally, by bringing together the technology, solutions and support essential to making open hardware an accessible reality for all.”

The expansion of data centers around the world, combined with increased economic and societal pressure on sustainability has created a unique model for a Circular Economy approach to IT infrastructure, one which both maximizes sustainability and serves to unblock markets and catalyze opportunity and growth. As a result, the Open Compute Project Foundation will be announcing at the upcoming regional summit its participation to the emerging circular economy.

“As the need for more computing resources continues to grow, equal thought needs to be given to how these resources can be designed and delivered to provide equal value during their post use lifecycle,” comments Steve Helvie, Vice President of the Open Compute Foundation. “ITRenew has done an amazing job of adding value across the supply chain of existing OCP hardware and created full integrated solutions based on proven enterprise workloads.”

In addition to Fenn’s presentation at OCP this month, she will also host a webinar on the evolution of a global, circular IT ecosystem with real world use cases and action items on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM EST. The webinar will allow time for Q&A from the media and other attendees. Please click here to register, or click here for more information.

About ITRenew

ITRenew is the world’s leading provider of circular data center solutions to cloud service providers. As a global disruptor in the data center and tech industries, ITRenew’s mission is to transform the global IT industry by operationalizing circular data centers to maximize financial and environmental sustainability for all infrastructure buyers. ITRenew’s pursuit to revolutionize how IT hardware is managed and deployed around the world is evident through its Sesame line of compute and storage solutions, which brings hyperscale technology to infrastructure buyers everywhere with a transformative reduction in TCO. ITRenew is headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley. To learn more, visit www.itrenew.com and follow ITRenew on LinkedIn and Twitter @ITRenewinc.

