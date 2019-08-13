Log in
ITRenew : Expands Hyperscale Datacenter Services

08/13/2019 | 06:01am EDT

ITRenew, the world’s leading hyperscale datacenter service provider, is on a mission to orchestrate a global circular IT ecosystem. With the addition of three key senior executives, ITRenew is poised to accelerate this work. Given the exponential growth in demand for Cloud Infrastructure and Web-based services in markets around the world, these new executives will help ITRenew capitalize on a transformative opportunity.

Sesame, ITRenew’s line of compute and storage solutions, brings hyperscale technology to infrastructure buyers everywhere, at transformative TCO reductions. Charlie Leeming has joined ITRenew as President of Sesame to make it one of the most trusted high-performance enterprise hardware product lines in the world. Charlie brings over twenty-five years of go-to-market and general management leadership to the role. He has built scalable organizations at startups and multi-national corporations, including at Brocade, where he grew the company’s OEM and Channel business from $30M to $2.3BN.

To advance the Sesame product line, ITRenew has hired Erik Riedel as SVP of Engineering. Erik has over 20 years experience designing & building scale-out computing technology. Prior to ITRenew, Erik led teams that created multiple market-leading, hyper-scale, clustered platforms at Dell/EMC. Before that, he innovated & incubated with teams at Seagate Research and Hewlett-Packard Labs.

Aidin Aghamiri, CEO of ITRenew commented: “We are very excited about guiding an evolution in the way IT hardware is managed and deployed around the world. Scaling Sesame is a crucial part of this evolution, and with Charlie and Erik on board, I am confident we are well on our way to achieving that goal.”

ITRenew is also expanding its data center hardware decommissioning practice and Teraware data sanitization services. Bill Vasquez has joined the company as SVP of Strategy & Business Development to lead this effort. With over 20 years in the ITAD and reverse supply chain field, mostly recently VP of Operations, ITAD at Sims Recycling Solutions, Bill is one of the foremost experts on hyperscale hardware decommissioning. He will utilize this expertise to expand ITRenew’s service offerings and continue to innovate solutions for the company’s current hyperscale data center clients.

Andrew Perlmutter, CSO of ITRenew said: “By expanding our footprint and bringing in top-tier talent like Bill, ITRenew will remain the most secure, efficient, and innovative hyperscale datacenter service provider.”

ITRenew is dedicated to extending the useful life of high-quality data center hardware to its maximum potential, providing significant additional value to hyperscale hardware owners and breakthrough TCO to Sesame buyers. Because the hardware is recertified, it also represents the first truly environmentally sustainable enterprise solution ever developed. No recycling service can offer such a solution set. Only ITRenew, with its unique portfolio of capabilities spanning everything from Teraware data sanitization software and datacenter decommissioning expertise to the hardware engineering and remanufacturing know-how required for Sesame could bring this to life.


© Business Wire 2019
