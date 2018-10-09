ITT : Cannon to Showcase DC High Power Charging and Customizable Global AC Charging Solutions at eMove360°

Cannon solutions push e-mobility further into the mainstream with industry-leading ultra-fast charge times, customization expertise and global coverage

ITT Inc.’s (NYSE:ITT) Cannon brand will showcase a wide-ranging portfolio of innovative e-mobility solutions at eMove 360°, the world's largest trade fair for electric and hybrid mobility. The company will highlight its ultra-fast liquid-cooled High Power Charging (HPC) solution, its global AC charging portfolio (IEC, SAE and GB/T) and its EV customization expertise Oct. 16-18 at Hall A5, booth 206 in Munich, Germany.

ITT Cannon has been a proven and trusted innovator in electric vehicle charging solutions for nearly a decade, setting new benchmarks in power, global reach and usability. ITT Cannon’s liquid-cooled DC High Power Charging solution enables charging up to 500A at 1000V to deliver a 60-mile charge in as little as three to five minutes. In addition, ITT Cannon’s AC charging solutions are available in both custom and off-the-shelf varieties, and they offer an industry-leading amperage range of 10A to 80A.

“At ITT Cannon, we enable greater adoption of electric vehicles by removing barriers like lengthy charge times, thereby eliminating range anxiety and dramatically reducing time spent at the charging station,” said Anh Phan, ITT Cannon’s Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing. “We’re proud to be connecting the future of e-mobility by creating easy-to-use charging solutions that get people back on the road quickly.”

ITT Cannon will display the following product solutions at eMove360°:

Liquid Cooled DC High Power Charging (HPC) Solution – The groundbreaking design concept utilizes a dielectric cooling liquid that runs from the cable throughout the connector’s contact system resulting in outstanding heat dissipation performance. The dielectric fluid is non-flammable and non-toxic with no compromise on worker safety and minimal environmental impact, while the weight-optimized cable design and minimized cable diameter make it ergonomic, light and easy to use. ITT Cannon’s DC liquid-cooled HPC solution is available in CCS1 and CCS2 variants for North American and European markets, respectively.

ITT Cannon representatives will be available for meetings at Hall A5, Booth 206 throughout the show. For more information, please visit ittcannon.com.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2017 revenues of $2.6 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

About Cannon

ITT’s Cannon brand is a leading global manufacturer of connector products serving international customers in the aerospace and defense, medical, energy, transportation and industrial end markets. Whether delivering critical specs to aircraft pilots, streaming data through communications satellites or giving expectant parents a first look at their unborn children, Cannon connects the world’s most important information to the people who need it. In 2015, Cannon celebrated 100 years of making connections that helped make history. Cannon products were used in the first “talking” movies and helped transmit the first messages home from the moon. Today we proudly continue our legacy of innovating to connect the world and inspire the successes of the next century – because amazing things happen when great things connect. For more information, visit www.ittcannon.com.

