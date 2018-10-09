ITT : Cannon to Showcase DC High Power Charging and Customizable Global AC Charging Solutions at eMove360°

ITT
Inc.’s (NYSE:ITT) Cannon
brand will showcase a wide-ranging portfolio of innovative e-mobility
solutions at eMove
360°, the world's largest trade fair for electric and hybrid
mobility. The company will highlight its ultra-fast liquid-cooled High
Power Charging (HPC) solution, its global AC charging portfolio (IEC,
SAE and GB/T) and its EV customization expertise Oct. 16-18 at Hall A5,
booth 206 in Munich, Germany.
ITT Cannon has been a proven and trusted innovator in electric vehicle
charging solutions for nearly a decade, setting new benchmarks in power,
global reach and usability. ITT Cannon’s liquid-cooled DC High Power
Charging solution enables charging up to 500A at 1000V to deliver a
60-mile charge in as little as three to five minutes. In addition, ITT
Cannon’s AC charging solutions are available in both custom and
off-the-shelf varieties, and they offer an industry-leading amperage
range of 10A to 80A.
“At ITT Cannon, we enable greater adoption of electric vehicles by
removing barriers like lengthy charge times, thereby eliminating range
anxiety and dramatically reducing time spent at the charging station,”
said Anh Phan, ITT Cannon’s Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing.
“We’re proud to be connecting the future of e-mobility by creating
easy-to-use charging solutions that get people back on the road quickly.”
ITT Cannon will display the following product solutions at eMove360°:
-
Liquid Cooled DC High Power Charging (HPC) Solution – The
groundbreaking design concept utilizes a dielectric cooling liquid
that runs from the cable throughout the connector’s contact system
resulting in outstanding heat dissipation performance. The dielectric
fluid is non-flammable and non-toxic with no compromise on worker
safety and minimal environmental impact, while the weight-optimized
cable design and minimized cable diameter make it ergonomic, light and
easy to use. ITT Cannon’s DC liquid-cooled HPC solution is available
in CCS1 and CCS2 variants for North American and European markets,
respectively.
-
Customizable AC Charging Solutions – In accordance with
all key global standards – IEC, SAE and GB/T– ITT offers a
comprehensive line of AC connectors, plugs, inlets and outlets that
are fully customizable. With the widest amperage range in the
industry, ITT Cannon can deliver customized handle colors, inlays and
logos in addition to customized cables and end terminals.
ITT Cannon representatives will be available for meetings at Hall A5,
Booth 206 throughout the show. For more information, please visit ittcannon.com.
About ITT
ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical
components and customized technology solutions for the transportation,
industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of
innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring
solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life.
ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than
35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The
company generated 2017 revenues of $2.6 billion. For more information,
visit www.itt.com.
About Cannon
ITT’s Cannon brand
is a leading global manufacturer of connector products serving
international customers in the aerospace and defense, medical, energy,
transportation and industrial end markets. Whether delivering critical
specs to aircraft pilots, streaming data through communications
satellites or giving expectant parents a first look at their unborn
children, Cannon connects the world’s most important information to the
people who need it. In 2015, Cannon celebrated 100 years of making
connections that helped make history. Cannon products were used in the
first “talking” movies and helped transmit the first messages home from
the moon. Today we proudly continue our legacy of innovating to connect
the world and inspire the successes of the next century – because
amazing things happen when great things connect. For more information,
visit www.ittcannon.com.
