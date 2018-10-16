ITT Compact Automation to Showcase Expanded Packaging and Industrial Automation Solutions at PACK EXPO International

Compact
Automation, an ITT
Inc. (NYSE: ITT) company, will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of
custom, high-quality motion control solutions for the packaging industry
at the 2018 PACK
EXPO International, Oct. 14–17. Compact is also highlighting new
innovations including composite cylinders and magnetic grippers that are
custom designed to meet the most challenging application requirements in
global packaging and industrial automation environments. The company
will highlight these technologies at Booth N6333.
Compact Automation offers innovative motion control products to meet
customers’ precise needs with a manufacturing capability of producing
customized products for global conveyor and robotics applications.
Engineered for the packaging and industrial automation markets, Compact
Automation’s products are powerful, repairable and configurable,
offering a high level of performance in a small package. The base
platform is fully customizable to specific applications and designed to
improve work-holding performance helping manufacturers to achieve gains
in equipment uptime, throughput and safety.
“At Compact Automation, we have the expertise to meet the packaging
industry’s unique and challenging application requirements,” said Brooks
Hafner, Manager of Application Engineering, Compact Automation. “Our
high-quality products are fully customizable and designed to increase
performance, decrease total cost of ownership and improve the
reliability of the entire application assembly. We’re excited to
showcase our comprehensive portfolio of motion control solutions
including new innovations that improve work-holding performance in
manufacturing robotics.”
During PACK EXPO, Compact
Automation will showcase its motion control solutions with a new,
unique work-holding products display where attendees can see a robotic
display cycling through each of the following solutions:
-
Compact
Automation Composite Cylinders: A new design innovation combines
Compact Automation’s small cylinder size in a powerful, lightweight,
corrosion-resistant material. The Composite Cylinder Series is a
linear actuator with a durable hollow rod option enabling use in
vacuum pick-up applications in end-of-arm tooling. Designed in an
equivalent size to Compact’s standard inch and metric series, the
Composite Cylinders are 25-30% lighter than standard cylinders. This
solution makes it possible for operators to either downsize a robotic
application or simply handle heavier loads. The cylinder’s design also
features a corrosion-resistant plastic, FDA-approved food-grade
material ideal for challenging environments.
-
Inch
Cylinders: Compact Automation’s cylinders are created with
materials suitable for hazardous environments, allowing these products
to comply with the requirements of most packaging applications.
-
Rotary
Actuators: A unique design provides a lightweight and economical
solution over traditional rack and pinion type assemblies. Turn-Act
brand actuators from Compact Automation have one moving part,
providing no backlash or loss of motion, precise repeatability and
continuous full torque throughout rotation.
-
Slides:
Compact’s slides are designed to support their own load and are
suitable for limited space applications.
-
Magnetic
Grippers: Ideal for ferromagnetic materials such as steel mesh
that has proven to be a challenge for clamping grippers. This new
solution delivers a consistently rapid grip speed, whether picking up
complex shapes, flat sheets or perforated sheets.
-
Angular
Motion Grippers: Low cost, high performance. These grippers come
in two and three-jaw designs for greater application flexibility.
-
Parallel
Grippers: The redesigned Compact Parallel Motion Grippers can
deliver more grip-force in smaller sizes. The highly flexible design
features a pneumatic cylinder and jaws that slide along two guide rods
providing rigid, robust, powerful and dependable parallel motion in a
more compact size.
Compact Automation representatives will be available throughout PACK
EXPO International at Booth N6333 in Chicago’s McCormick Place. For more
information regarding Compact’s packaging industry solutions, please
visit www.compactautomation.com/packaging.
About ITT
ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical
components and customized technology solutions for the energy,
transportation and industrial markets. Building on its heritage of
innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring
solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life.
ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than
35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The
company generated 2017 revenues of $2.6 billion. For more information,
visit www.itt.com.
About ITT’s Connect and Control Technologies Business
ITT’s Connect and Control Technologies business designs and manufactures
harsh-environment connectors and critical energy absorption, motion,
flow and environmental control components. Through leading brands such
as Aerospace Controls, BIW Connector Systems, Cannon, Compact, Enidine
and Veam, the business serves customers in the aerospace, automation,
defense, energy, industrial, infrastructure and transportation markets.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005225/en/