ITTF International Table Tennis Federation : Twitter and ITTF renew live stream for 2019 Challenge Series

After serving up a hugely successful first season on Twitter, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) announces today that it has renewed its collaboration with the platform and will be live streaming the 2019 ITTF Challenge Series to a global audience on Twitter.

ITTF's broadcasts of the 2018 Challenge Series on Twitter helped the sport increase its worldwide reach, with more than 22 million video views of match action. Additionally, tweets from @ittfworld during the 2018 season received over 70 million impressions, and the account increased its follower numbers by more than 30,000.

The 2019 Challenge Series comprises of a total 16 events held across Asia, Africa, Middle East, Europe, South and North America. Six of these events form part of the brand new Challenge Plus Series, where higher prize money and World Ranking points are attracting more of the sport's top players than ever before.

Live streams of all Challenges Series matches will be available to logged-in and logged-out users on Twitter and connected devices via @ittfworld. Twitter will also feature additional premium highlights from each event. Both the live streams and highlight clips on Twitter will be available to content sponsors to include short pre-roll ads.

'There has always been a passionate community and highly engaged conversation about table tennis on Twitter. In 2018 we were able to make a huge racket by combining the power of this conversation with the live and premium video action direct from the courts by generating more than 22 million views of @ittfworld content on Twitter. Table tennis' popularity will only continue to grow, and we're excited to work with ITTF to take the sport to the next level on Twitter in 2019.'

Maurizio Barbieri, Twitter's SEA Head of Sports Partnerships

'Twitter and table tennis are providing a winning formula and the key to this, quite rightly, is content. By increasing and enhancing the live streaming and highlights package of the 2019 Challenge Series, we are giving followers more and more of what they want to consume and engage with. Off the back of the impressive numbers generated on Twitter during the 2018 Challenge Series, we can't wait to take table tennis to the next level in 2019 and raise the appeal of our sport to a wider global audience.'

Matthew Pound, ITTF Marketing Director

The 2019 ITTF Challenge Series live stream schedule on Twitter is as follows:

Challenge Plus Series:

Oman Open, Muscat: 20-24 March, Qualification 20-21 March

Pyongyang Open, Pyongyang: 24-28 July, Qualification 24-25 July

Nigeria Open, Lagos: 7-11 August, Qualification 7-8 August

Paraguay Open, Asuncion: 10-14 September, Qualification 10-11 September

Canada Open, Markham: 4-8 December, Qualification 4-5 December

(already streamed) Portugal Open, Lisbon: 13-17 February, Qualification 13-14 February

Challenge Series:

Spanish Open, Guadalajara: 20-24 March, Qualification 20-21 March

Serbia Open, Belgrade: 1-5 May, Qualification 1-2 May

Slovenia Open, Otočec: 8-12 May, Qualification 8-9 May

Croatia Open, Zagreb: 14-18 May, Qualification 14-15 May

Thailand Open, Bangkok: 22-26 May, Qualification 22-23 May

Mexico Open, Cancun: 16-20 October, Qualification 16-17 October

Polish Open, Władysławowo: 16-20 October, Qualification 16-17 October

Belarus Open, Minsk: 30 October - 3 November, Qualification 30-31 October

Morocco Open, Agadir: 30 October - 3 November, Qualification 30-31 October

Indonesia Open, Jogjakarta: 13-17 November, Qualification 13-14 November

