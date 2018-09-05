ITU International Telecommunication Union : Opening Press Conference for ITU Telecom World 2018

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​



Accredited media who are registered to​ attend ITU Telecom World 2018 are invited to participate in the event's Opening Press Conference on Monday, 10 September, 13:30-14.15 in room 11E, Durban International Convention Centre. This press conference will provide media with the opportunity to hear from and address questions to high-level leaders representing the United Nations, governments and tech industry to share their perspectives on leveraging tech to advance social and economic development. Media must be registered for ITU Telecom World 2018 to enter the venue and participate in this press conference.

Houlin Zhao, ITU Secretary-General



Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele, Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, South Africa



Abdur-Raheem Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communications, Nigeria



Rob Shuter, Group President and CEO, MTN



Sipho Maseko, CEO, Telkom



Jianjun (Joe Deng) Zhou, Vice President of Carrier Business BG (Emerging Market VP), Huawei



​Opening Press Conference speake​rs will include:

Organized annually by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) - the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs), this year's ITU Telecom World event is being hosted by the Government of South Africa. It will bring together an influential audience of key policy-makers, regulators, industry experts, investors, small and medium size enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs and innovators. It provides a unique global platform that brings together developed and emerging markets to focus on smart digital transformation and the global opportunities this offers.

An Exhibition of digital solutions, showcasing innovative initiatives, SMEs and technologies from across the globe, in national and thematic pavilions and independent stands. Look out for innovations in vital areas such as e-health, e-agriculture, digital finance and more.



A high-level Forum, convening an influential global audience spanning governments, key ICT industry players, international organizations, high-growth SMEs, consultants, academia, media and more. Under the theme 'Innovation for smarter digital development,' debates will explore key issues such as connecting the unconnected; the future telco; wireless technologies for Africa; technological developments and impacts in 5G, IoT and AI; smart cities; digital literacy; and supporting tech SME growth and more.



ITU Telecom World Awards, celebrating innovative ICT initiatives with real social impact, for corporations, governments and SMEs - with a special SME programme to support business growth. Don't miss the exciting ITU Telecom World Awards Ceremony on the last day of the event, where the finalists and winners will be announced!



High-level networking events and a networking app, plus dedicated business match-making services.



Important Note: Media registration for ITU Telecom World 2018 enables free access to the event for accredited media. Accreditation and registration are compulsory to attend.

Advance online accreditation and registration for ITU Telecom World 2018 is highly recommended to avoid queues and delays onsite and accommodate visa issuance timeframes.

Discover more about ITU Telecom World 2018 at telecomworld.itu.intincluding the Forum'sfull programme.