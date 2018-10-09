ITV scraps plan to return to London headquarters - FT
10/09/2018 | 11:06am CEST
(Reuters) - Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster ITV has decided to sell its London headquarters instead of returning to it after a planned five-year redevelopment, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the plans.
The report https://on.ft.com/2C4t3NA did not give any indication on how much ITV expects to get for the site, which it bought in 2013 and is located on London's south bank.
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengalurul; Editing by Bernard Orr)