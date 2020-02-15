Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IUF International Union of Food Agricultural H : Free trade food safety fantasies and the Tory agenda for the UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/15/2020 | 08:47am EST

UK Food safety standards are at high risk as the Tory government of Boris Johnson prepares for post-Brexit deregulation.

In a speech on February 3, just days after the UK left the EU, PM Boris Johnson said 'There are other issues where I think that I've heard a certain amount of hysterical … there is a sort of thing about as if American food was somehow inferior. I look at the Americans, they look pretty well nourished to me. And I don't hear any of these critics of American food coming back from the United States and complaining … So let's take some of the paranoia out of this argument.'

The Prime Minister's casual disregard for facts is of a piece with the now-forgotten claim that exiting the EU would allow for up to GBP 350 million per week to be invested in the National Health Service.

Constant struggle has been needed to defend food safety standards in the EU from industry pressure, but EU and US food safety standards differ fundamentally, because they are based on opposed premises. In the US, food is presumed to be safe until proven otherwise. EU regulations are based on the precautionary principle. Before bringing a product to market, the manufacturer must demonstrate that it is safe. This approach saves lives.

According to US government figures, salmonella bacteria, a frequent cause of foodborne illness, cause about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths in the United States every year. In 2019, European authorities (using data from 2016) reported some 95,000 laboratory-confirmed cases, of which 134 were fatal.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 1 in 6 Americans are sickened every year from foodborne diseases and 3,000 people die. The EU figures are significantly lower.

UK food policy, according to Johnson, will be 'governed by science, not mumbo-jumbo', and he has called for 'liberating' the UK from rules restricting genetic modification technology.

A Tory trade deal with the US, then, would liberate the regulatory barriers to cheap, subsidized US food imports, including genetically modified grains and other foods, and replace EU-based food safety standards with significantly weaker rules at the expense of well-documented threats to worker and consumer health and safety and the environment. Chlorine-treated poultry, beef from cows raised on growth hormone, and GM grains addicted to massive applications of patented pesticides will be arriving on supermarket shelves with no labelling requirements…all in the name of a 'science' masking a corporate power grab.

-----------------------

The IUF's Trade Deals that Threaten Democracy explains the crucial link between food safety, worker, consumer and environmental protection and the deregulatory agenda promoted through the current trade and investment regime.

Disclaimer

IUF - International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers' Associations published this content on 15 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 13:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
08:47aIUF INTERNATIONAL UNION OF FOOD AGRICULTURAL H : Free trade food safety fantasies and the Tory agenda for the UK
PU
08:32aVodafone assesses payment to India in dispute over dues
RE
07:57aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC O : China aims to achieve 50% husbandry mechanization rate by 2025
PU
07:47aTATA STEEL : adjudged ‘Firm of the Year - Metals & Mining' at the 6th CNBC-TV18 India Risk Management Awards
PU
07:32aFuture of India's energy sector will be driven by new technology and business models, says Shri Dharmendra Pradhan;
PU
07:27aBig oil traders start investing in renewables
RE
07:12aActivists in dinghy urge Credit Suisse off climate 'collision course'
RE
06:57aBank of England's Carney speaks about Brexit, technology and climate change
RE
06:47aHuawei cyber security chief says no operator gives it access to intercept equipment
RE
06:44aUnivision in talks with investor group for possible sale
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet Unit Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Business -- WSJ
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : regrets U.S. tariffs, hopes for change when WTO authorises EU retaliation
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : CREDIT MARKETS : Kraft Debt Sinks After Fitch, S&P Downgrade
4CITIGROUP INC. : Citigroup CEO's Pay Remains at $24 Million -- WSJ
5Big oil traders start investing in renewables

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group