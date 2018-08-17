Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IUF International Union of Food Agricultural H : Unions call for peace, solidarity and the protection of livelihoods as Cameroon sinks deeper into violence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 05:46pm CEST

Since late 2016, the bilingual (English/French) West African nation has descended into a spiral of violence, human rights violations and economic destruction. Strikes, protests and demonstrations organized in the English-speaking western part of the country against the progressive marginalization of the Anglophone minority have been violently repressed by the security forces (documented by Amnesty International in this 2017 report). Government brutality has in turn spawned an armed secessionist movement.

Workers employed in the private banana sector and in the diverse operations of the state-owned Cameroon Development Corporation CDC (bananas, palm oil, tea, among other crops), which operates across the language divide, are experiencing massive job losses and the threat of worse to come as fields and infrastructure are targeted for destruction. Workers idled by the violence receive no compensation. The political crisis, transformed into a human rights crisis through the escalating violence, is developing into a massive crisis of food security and employment.

In May, unions organizing in the CDC including the IUF-affiliated FAKO, jointly with CDC management called on the government to act with urgency to ensure peace and livelihood protection. There was no government response.

In June, the IUF network of African banana workers' unions similarly called on the government to act, again with no response. In July, unions meeting at the network's annual regional workshop in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, again affirmed their solidarity and the urgency of measures to restore peace and national dialogue, noting the failure of regional and international intergovernmental organizations to take appropriate action.

The IUF is pursuing means of international pressure to defend jobs, livelihoods and food security in Cameroon.

Disclaimer

IUF - International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers' Associations published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 15:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25pTurkey's lira weakens 5 percent, Trump says won't take pastor's detention 'sitting down'
RE
06:21pVILLAGE OF BARRINGTON IL : Special traffic alert
PU
06:11pB20 COALITION : APEC annual high-level meeting on health & the economy
PU
06:03pU.S. value stocks capitalize on 'FANG' stumbles, with room to run
RE
05:59pOil rises but set for weekly loss on concerns over trade row
RE
05:55pPound sets worst weekly streak against dollar since 2014
RE
05:51pATS AMERICAN THORACIC SOCIETY : Coal Miners at Growing Risk of Developing Debilitating, Deadly Lung Fibrosis
PU
05:46pIUF INTERNATIONAL UNION OF FOOD AGRICULTURAL H : Unions call for peace, solidarity and the protection of livelihoods as Cameroon sinks deeper into violence
PU
05:44pTrump asks SEC to consider switch to half-year corporate filings
RE
05:41pAMERICAN COALITION FOR ETHANOL : ACE releases White Paper on the low carbon benefits of corn ethanol during 31st annual conference
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : GET IN LINE: Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019
5NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO : Hydro’s Kurri Kurri smelter site acquired by Flow Systems (Aug 17, 2018)

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.