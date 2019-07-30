IV NAD BR+ Therapy in New Jersey Offered by Healthy Aging Medical Centers

WEST ORANGE, N.J., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Aging Medical Centers is pleased to announce it now offers IV NAD BR+ Therapy.

IV Nutrient Therapy is a unique way to help patients boost their vitamin deficiencies directly through the bloodstream rather than ingesting vitamins. By injecting vitamins directly into the bloodstream, one receives the vitamin at its maximum potency and is processed at a much faster rate. Patients often use IV Nutrient Therapy to improve conditions such as autoimmune disease, premenstrual syndrome (PMS), Chronic Pain Lyme's Disease and many more.

NAD is an incredible treatment helps the brain quickly be restored to its natural, healthy state. Some who suffer from chronic fatigue, for example, use IV NAD Therapy to address the core issues by assisting the body with the energy it needs to heal on a cellular level. It is also known to be effective in reducing cravings associated with alcohol or opiate withdrawal. NAD+ is a more natural solution compared to the prescription drugs offered for withdrawal because there are no toxic side effects from NAD+.

In order to provide patients with the best intravenous Brain Restoration Plus Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (BR+/ NAD) treatment possible, BR+ MD Consultants have developed a training program for healthcare professionals. Their goal is to provide the highest care with the intravenous application of BR+/ NAD. In the addiction arena, for example, it allows healthcare professionals to use IV NAD to assist in rapid recovery of brain function following the end of drug and/or alcohol abuse, all naturally and without the use of medications.

Dr. Johanan Rand, M.D. is the only doctor in New Jersey who is Brain Restoration Plus certified, or BR+ Certified for short. BR+ is a certification that only a few Doctors nationwide obtain which teaches them the proper use of implementation of NAD protocols. By obtaining this certificate, it guarantees maximum results and efficiency.

Dr. Rand is the founder of Healthy Aging Medical Centers in New Jersey. He is Board Certified in anti-aging medicine, regenerative medicine, and functional medicine. He is also the leading expert in PRP, certified in all PRP Procedures. At Healthy Aging Medical Centers, the physicians are well equipped to bring the patients the best possible care.

