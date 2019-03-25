Log in
IVG Premium E-Liquids : Announces Strategic Partnership with Kollaras & Co

03/25/2019 | 05:03am EDT

Britain’s largest premium vaping brand, IVG Premium E-Liquids, and Australia’s premier solutions specialist, Kollaras & Co, will now provide Australian vapers with access to IVG’s award winning flavours.

IVG Premium E-Liquids, the UK’s market-leading brand, has announced a strategic partnership with globally renowned Kollaras & Co – A 3rd generation, family owned and operated business. Kollaras & Co specialises in supporting independent retailers across multiple channels in Australia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005029/en/

IVG Premium E-Liquids Announces Strategic Partnership with Kollaras & Co (Photo: Business Wire)

IVG Premium E-Liquids Announces Strategic Partnership with Kollaras & Co (Photo: Business Wire)

Kollaras & Co have landed the master distribution rights for IVG products within Australia, which will allow vapers from down under to join vapers from over 60 countries and 6 continents that vape premium British flavours from IVG.

John Kollaras, Managing Director of Kollaras & Co, commented that the alliance was an important step for the near 60-year-old business, commenting “We are thrilled to partner with IVG, as we continue to strive to provide a unique offering within our portfolio, and cement our position as a dynamic solutions provider.” Kollaras continued: “Quality, authenticity and passion are three key values which we look for in partners, and IVG is no exception to this.”

Ahsan Bawa, CEO of IVG, commented that “Our incredible journey continues here at IVG, our multi international and award winning brand continues to reach new heights. We are proud and honoured to welcome the Kollaras family into our own, and this strategic alliance will help in those efforts on delivering IVG to a store near you. We are thrilled to officially announce the partnership with Kolloras & Co, a key step for Oceania & South Pacific regions

Kollaras & Co will be distributing 26 delicious e-liquid flavours in 60 ML and 10 ML from IVG Premium E-Liquids’ into the Australia retail market sector by the end of April 2019.

13 International Accolades “Leading E-Liquids Specialist 2019”, Best Sweet Flavour, and more have played a key role in the Australia company taking the products on board, along with the existing reviews of the vape enthusiasts in the Australian market.

Kollaras closed by adding “Our core innovation metrics focus on creating brands that are valued by our customers and deliver outstanding value to their shoppers, and IVG is a fantastic example of this. We are both confident and excited about the partnership and our growth prospects in the year ahead to say the least!”

About IVG Premium E-Liquids - www.ivgeliquids.co.uk

About Kollaras & Co: www.kollaras.com


© Business Wire 2019
