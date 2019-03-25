IVG Premium E-Liquids : Announces Strategic Partnership with Kollaras & Co

IVG Premium E-Liquids, the UK’s market-leading brand, has announced a
strategic partnership with globally renowned Kollaras & Co – A 3rd
generation, family owned and operated business. Kollaras & Co
specialises in supporting independent retailers across multiple channels
in Australia.
Kollaras & Co have landed the master distribution rights for IVG
products within Australia, which will allow vapers from down under to
join vapers from over 60 countries and 6 continents that vape premium
British flavours from IVG.
John Kollaras, Managing Director of Kollaras & Co, commented that the
alliance was an important step for the near 60-year-old business,
commenting “We are thrilled to partner with IVG, as we continue to
strive to provide a unique offering within our portfolio, and cement our
position as a dynamic solutions provider.” Kollaras continued: “Quality,
authenticity and passion are three key values which we look for in
partners, and IVG is no exception to this.”
Ahsan Bawa, CEO of IVG, commented that “Our incredible journey continues
here at IVG, our multi international and award winning brand continues
to reach new heights. We are proud and honoured to welcome the Kollaras
family into our own, and this strategic alliance will help in those
efforts on delivering IVG to a store near you. We are thrilled to
officially announce the partnership with Kolloras & Co, a key step for
Oceania & South Pacific regions
Kollaras & Co will be distributing 26 delicious e-liquid flavours in 60
ML and 10 ML from IVG Premium E-Liquids’ into the Australia retail
market sector by the end of April 2019.
13 International Accolades “Leading E-Liquids Specialist 2019”, Best
Sweet Flavour, and more have played a key role in the Australia company
taking the products on board, along with the existing reviews of the
vape enthusiasts in the Australian market.
Kollaras closed by adding “Our core innovation metrics focus on creating
brands that are valued by our customers and deliver outstanding value to
their shoppers, and IVG is a fantastic example of this. We are both
confident and excited about the partnership and our growth prospects in
the year ahead to say the least!”
About IVG Premium E-Liquids - www.ivgeliquids.co.uk
About Kollaras & Co: www.kollaras.com
