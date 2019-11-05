Log in
IVP : Adds Cack Wilhelm to the Investment Team

11/05/2019 | 02:27pm EST

IVP, a premier later-stage venture capital and growth equity firm, is pleased to announce a new addition to its investment team. Cack Wilhelm joins IVP as a Partner and will focus on investing in growth stage technology companies.

“Cack’s investing experience coupled with her enterprise software background gives us another valuable perspective as we assess new investment opportunities in the highest quality, later-stage technology companies,” said Dennis Phelps, General Partner. “Cack is an experienced, thoughtful investor who will complement our team perfectly. We are delighted to welcome her to our firm."

Cack was previously a Partner at Accomplice, a leading seed and early-stage venture firm, where she led the seed financings in Altitude Networks and Percy, and a Principal at Scale Venture Partners, where she worked with companies such as CircleCI, CloudHealth (VMW), JFrog, and Treasure Data (ARM).

“The IVP team is hard-working, insightful, and ambitious, and they have invested in founders and executive teams who share those same characteristics,” shared Cack Wilhelm. “I am thrilled to join the IVP team and look forward to the opportunity to partner with many more high-caliber founding teams.”

Cack began her professional career at Montgomery & Company in technology, media, and telecommunications investment banking in San Francisco. Following Montgomery, Cack pursued several years in enterprise sales, first at Oracle and next at Cloudera. Cack spent her first two years post-college running for Nike, where she qualified for two USA teams. Cack earned a B.A. in History from Princeton University, where she was an All-American runner and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

IVP is one of the top-performing firms in the venture capital industry, typically serving as a lead investor in later-stage rounds with equity investments ranging from $10 to $100 million.

IVP is currently investing IVP XVI, a $1.5 billion later-stage venture capital and growth equity fund, and manages $7 billion in committed capital. The firm has backed innovative companies such as AppDynamics, Coinbase, Compass, CrowdStrike, Datadog, Dropbox, GitHub, Glossier, Grammarly, HashiCorp, LegalZoom, Mindbody, MuleSoft, Personal Capital, Rubrik, Slack, Snap, Supercell, Twitter, and ZipRecruiter and remains committed to its focused strategy of supporting innovation at the growth stage and partnering closely with exceptional management teams.

About IVP

With $7 billion of committed capital, IVP is one of the premier later-stage venture capital and growth equity firms in the United States. Founded in 1980, IVP has invested in over 400 companies with 113 IPOs. IVP is one of the top-performing firms in the industry and has a 38-year IRR of 43.1%. IVP specializes in venture growth investments, industry rollups, founder liquidity transactions, and select public market investments. IVP investments include such notable companies as AppDynamics (CSCO), Casper, Coinbase, Compass, CrowdStrike (CRWD), Datadog (DDOG), Datalogix (ORCL), Dropbox (DBX), GitHub (MSFT), Glossier, Grammarly, HashiCorp, HomeAway (EXPE), The Honest Company, Kayak (PCLN), Klarna, LegalZoom, Marketo (MKTO), Mindbody (MB), MuleSoft (CRM), Netflix (NFLX), Personal Capital, Pure Storage (PSTG), Rubrik, Slack (WORK), Snap (SNAP), SoFi, Supercell (SFTBF), Tanium, TransferWise, Twitter (TWTR), UiPath, Yext (YEXT), ZenDesk (ZEN), ZipRecruiter, and Zynga (ZNGA). For more information, visit www.ivp.com or follow IVP on Twitter: @ivp.


