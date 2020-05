IWB Italian Wine Brands S p A : Proposta di distribuzione dividendo a Euro 0,10 per azione Positivo andamento del business nei primi mesi dell'anno Incremento del 20 % del valore del titolo da inizio anno

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS

Dividend distribution proposal at Eur 0,10 per share

Good momentum for the business in the first months of 2020

+20% of stock price since the beginning of 2020

The Board of Directors of Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. (IWB), which met on May 26, 2020, confirmed an important growth of the group during the first four months of 2020 and points out a strong resilience of the business to the events related to Covid-19.

IWB, listed on the AIM segment of Borsa Italiana, produces and distributes own brands wines on international markets (80% export) through two different sales channels: i) the large retailers / supermarkets and ii) direct to consumers (www.svinando.com, www.giordano-vini.com).

To date, these two distribution channels have reacted positively to the Covid-19 crisis and IWB recorded double-digit sales growth in the first four months of the year. IWB, on the other hand, is almost absent from the Ho.Re.Ca. channel, heavily penalized by the lock-down.

The price of Italian Wine Brands shares increased by about 20% since the beginning of the year, clearly in contrast with the world index of listed wine companies, which in the first quarter of the year lost about 30% (source: Mediobanca - Survey on the wine sector - May 2020).

The Board of Directors of IWB believes that the economy downturn due to Covid-19 has not yet fully manifested and that companies with good liquidity will be able to take advantage of very favorable purchase opportunities, both of raw materials and/or wine companies.

With this in mind, the Board of Directors resolved to confirm the dividend proposal of € 0.10 per share at the Shareholders' Meeting, with the aim of keeping a higher level of cash at the service of the group's business and capital strength.

Alessandro Mutinelli, Chairman and Group CEO, comments: "The trend for the first months of this year is positive and allows for all the development programs that we have underway, in the commercial, production and innovation/digitization areas. A process of continuous innovation, which involves and excites all the people of our Group. The capital structure of our Group is well balanced and allows us to aspire to further dimensional growth."