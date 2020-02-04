IWB Italian Wine Brands S p A : Shareholders' Meeting on second call

PRESS RELEASE

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON SECOND CALL

Milan, 4 Febuary 2020 - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. announces that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company called for 6 and 7 February 2020, on first and second call respectively, will be held on second call on 7 February 2020, at 10 a.m., at the law firm Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Studio Legale Associato, Piazza Borromeo no. 8, Milan.

