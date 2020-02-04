Log in
IWB Italian Wine Brands S p A : Shareholders' Meeting on second call

02/04/2020 | 08:19am EST

PRESS RELEASE

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON SECOND CALL

Milan, 4 Febuary 2020 - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. announces that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company called for 6 and 7 February 2020, on first and second call respectively, will be held on second call on 7 February 2020, at 10 a.m., at the law firm Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Studio Legale Associato, Piazza Borromeo no. 8, Milan.

PER INFORMAZIONI/FOR INFORMATION
Italian Wine Brands
UBI Banca (Nomad)
Uff. Stampa Spriano Communication & Partners
Viale Abruzzi 94 - Milano
Corso Europa, 16 - Milano
Via Monte Cervino 6, Milano
T. +39 02 30516516
T. +39 02 77811
T. +39 02 83424010
investors@italianwinebrands.it
nomad@ubibanca.it
mrusso@sprianocommunication.com
ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

Disclaimer

IWB - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 13:18:06 UTC
