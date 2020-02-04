IWB Italian Wine Brands S p A : Shareholders' Meeting on second call

PRESS RELEASE
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON SECOND CALL
Milan, 4 Febuary 2020 - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. announces that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company called for 6 and 7 February 2020, on first and second call respectively, will be held on second call on 7 February 2020, at 10 a.m., at the law firm Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Studio Legale Associato, Piazza Borromeo no. 8, Milan.
PER INFORMAZIONI/FOR INFORMATION
Italian Wine Brands
UBI Banca (Nomad)
Uff. Stampa Spriano Communication & Partners
Viale Abruzzi 94 - Milano
Corso Europa, 16 - Milano
Via Monte Cervino 6, Milano
T. +39 02 30516516
T. +39 02 77811
T. +39 02 83424010
investors@italianwinebrands.it
nomad@ubibanca.it
mrusso@sprianocommunication.com
ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com
