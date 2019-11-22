IWB Italian Wine Brands S p A : avvia un progetto di Digital Transformation

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS
AVVIA IL PROGETTO DI DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Il Gruppo guarda al futuro per aumentare la propria competitività
Milano, 22 novembre 2019 - Trasformare i Sistemi informativi delle aziende del Gruppo, promuovere lo sviluppo di una cultura digitale all'interno dell'impresa, aumentare le competenze delle persone in materia di innovazione, generare idee concrete da applicare al business: con questi obiettivi Italian Wine Brands, uno dei principali gruppi vinicoli italiani di produzione e distribuzione multicanale di vini a marchi proprietari, ha scelto di avviare un importante progetto di Digital Transformation.
La Roadmap di innovazione è stata redatta con la consapevolezza su quanto il digitale costituisca un driver competitivo per la crescita del business. L'obiettivo è consolidare la leadership sul mercato digitale europeo del vino, preparare il Gruppo ai mutamenti del mercato, proiettarlo verso il futuro abbracciando il cambiamento e sfruttando le possibilità che la trasformazione tecnologica in atto può offrire. Il percorso è partito proprio dalle Cantine, in cui si fonderanno in perfetto equilibrio la tradizione millenaria del vino con le più moderne tecnologie legate all'Industry 4.0.
ITALIAN WINE BRANDS
LAUNCHES A DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION PROJECT
The Group looks to the future to improve its market competitiveness
Milan, 22 November 2019 - Transform the information systems of the Group's companies, promote the development of a digital culture inside the company, increase people's skills in innovation, develop ideas for concrete business outcomes: with these goals Italian Wine Brands, one of the main Italian wine groups of production and multi-channel distribution of wines with proprietary brands, has chosen to start an important Digital Transformation journey.
The Innovation Roadmap has been drawn up understanding the relevance of digital as a competitive driver for business growth. The goal is to consolidate the leadership on the European digital wine market, to prepare the group for market changes, to project towards the future by embracing change and taking advantage of the possibilities that the transformation can offer. The journey started right from the Cellars, where the millenary tradition of wine will be perfectly balanced with the most modern technologies related to industry 4.0.
