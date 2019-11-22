IWB Italian Wine Brands S p A : avvia un progetto di Digital Transformation

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS

LAUNCHES A DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION PROJECT

The Group looks to the future to improve its market competitiveness

Milan, 22 November 2019 - Transform the information systems of the Group's companies, promote the development of a digital culture inside the company, increase people's skills in innovation, develop ideas for concrete business outcomes: with these goals Italian Wine Brands, one of the main Italian wine groups of production and multi-channel distribution of wines with proprietary brands, has chosen to start an important Digital Transformation journey.

The Innovation Roadmap has been drawn up understanding the relevance of digital as a competitive driver for business growth. The goal is to consolidate the leadership on the European digital wine market, to prepare the group for market changes, to project towards the future by embracing change and taking advantage of the possibilities that the transformation can offer. The journey started right from the Cellars, where the millenary tradition of wine will be perfectly balanced with the most modern technologies related to industry 4.0.