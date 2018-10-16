IWBI Launches Global Network of Advisors for WELL Portfolio

The International WELL Building Institute™ (IWBI™) today announced the
formation of a global advisory to help shape and advance the
implementation of the WELL Portfolio™ Pathway pilot, a new streamlined
pathway for WELL Certification™ for multiple new or existing buildings
and tenant spaces in a single portfolio.
WELL Portfolio, announced this past month, is being released as part of
the WELL v2™ pilot, the latest iteration of the WELL Building Standard™
(WELL™). It is part of a suite of enhancements to WELL that addresses
growing demand across the building industry for a program that helps
owners, developers and tenants streamline and scale health and wellness
upgrades to their real estate assets. The advisory includes a collection
of professionals, practitioners and experts across a range of industries
and sectors, each serving a one-year term.
“Since we launched WELL, we’ve seen an explosion of interest from global
companies to bring the same health and wellness benefits across their
portfolios,” said IWBI Chairman and CEO Rick Fedrizzi. “The commitment
of our early adopters who are now sharing their knowledge in this
advisory role is what will make this process work efficiently for more
companies and positively impact more people in every corner of the
globe.”
Last month, IWBI announced the pilot participants, which include
Barclays, Brandywine Realty Trust, CBRE Global Investors and CBRE,
Charter Hall, Forest City Realty Trust, Gro, Investa, JLL Asia Pacific,
the Lendlease managed Australian Prime Property Fund (APPF) Commercial,
Milliken, Miron Construction Co., Inc., Prologis, Inc., Shaw Industries,
and SL Green Realty Corp.
Earlier this year, IWBI named its concept advisories, a network of
professionals to help explore, better understand and, ultimately, more
accurately quantify the impact of specific health intents captured in
the 10 WELL Concepts – Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Movement, Thermal
Comfort, Materials, Sound, Mind and Community.
“When we launched WELL v2, we recognized that when it comes to human
health, we can never stop learning,” Fedrizzi added. “By listening to
our knowledgeable and committed community of thought leaders and
experts, we have taken another step forward in our journey to advance
human health in buildings.”
The WELL Portfolio Advisory includes:
Rahul Agrawal, Head of Workplace Strategy, Planning and Projects,
BNP Paribas (New York, NY); Jennifer Berthelot-Jelovic, President
and CEO, A SustainAble Production, LLC (ASAP) (Los Angeles, CA); Frances
Cabrera, Operational Governance Manager, VP, CRES and Location
Strategy, Barclays (New York NY); Matthew Clifford, Head of
Energy and Sustainability Services, JLL Asia Pacific (Australia); Andrew
Cole, General Manager Sustainability, Investment Management,
Lendlease (Australia); Tim Conway, VP Sustainability, Shaw
Industries (Columbus, OH); Duane Desiderio (Washington, D.C.); Jessica
Elengical, Head of ESG Strategy, Alternatives, DWS Group (New York,
NY); Billy Grayson, Executive Director, Center for Sustainability
and Economic Performance, Urban Land Institute (Washington, D.C.); Alex
Grella, General Manager of University City, Brandywine Realty Trust
(Philadelphia, PA); Tim Habraken, Associate Director
Sustainability, CBRE (Amsterdam, Netherlands); Tom Hicks,
Founding Principal and Managing Director, The Mabus Group (Washington,
D.C.); Philip Ivey, Global Strategic Sustainability Leader,
Milliken’s Global Floor Covering Division (Atlanta, Georgia); Nina
James, General Manager, Corporate Sustainability, Investa
(Australia); Theresa Lehman, Director of Sustainable Services,
Miron Construction (Neenah, WI); John Mandyck, CEO, Urban Green
Council (New York, NY); Kelly McCarthy, Director, IRIS, Impact
Measurement & Management, Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) (New
York, NY); Joyce Mihalik, VP Design Services, Forest City Realty
Trust (Cleveland, OH); Chris Moriarty, Director of Insight,
British Institute of Facilities Management (BIFM) (United Kingdom); Lara
Muller, CEO, Blue Building Institute (BBI), (The Hague,
Netherlands); Ryan Picarella, CEO, Wellness Council of America
(WELCOA) (Omaha, NE); Oliver Pye, Associate Director, Evora
Global (United Kingdom); Tony Short, Workplace Project Manager,
Charter Hall (Australia); Grant Stevens, Managing Director,
Global Construction Management and Development, Prologis, Inc (Denver,
CO); Laura Vulaj, Senior Vice President and Director of
Sustainability for SL Green (New York, NY); Dick Watson,
Director, Wellbeing Operations, Aetna (Hartford, CT)
