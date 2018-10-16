IWBI Launches Global Network of Advisors for WELL Portfolio

--Leading experts to advise on design and implementation of new pathway pilot for multiple buildings in single portfolio

The International WELL Building Institute™ (IWBI™) today announced the formation of a global advisory to help shape and advance the implementation of the WELL Portfolio™ Pathway pilot, a new streamlined pathway for WELL Certification™ for multiple new or existing buildings and tenant spaces in a single portfolio.

WELL Portfolio, announced this past month, is being released as part of the WELL v2™ pilot, the latest iteration of the WELL Building Standard™ (WELL™). It is part of a suite of enhancements to WELL that addresses growing demand across the building industry for a program that helps owners, developers and tenants streamline and scale health and wellness upgrades to their real estate assets. The advisory includes a collection of professionals, practitioners and experts across a range of industries and sectors, each serving a one-year term.

“Since we launched WELL, we’ve seen an explosion of interest from global companies to bring the same health and wellness benefits across their portfolios,” said IWBI Chairman and CEO Rick Fedrizzi. “The commitment of our early adopters who are now sharing their knowledge in this advisory role is what will make this process work efficiently for more companies and positively impact more people in every corner of the globe.”

Last month, IWBI announced the pilot participants, which include Barclays, Brandywine Realty Trust, CBRE Global Investors and CBRE, Charter Hall, Forest City Realty Trust, Gro, Investa, JLL Asia Pacific, the Lendlease managed Australian Prime Property Fund (APPF) Commercial, Milliken, Miron Construction Co., Inc., Prologis, Inc., Shaw Industries, and SL Green Realty Corp.

Earlier this year, IWBI named its concept advisories, a network of professionals to help explore, better understand and, ultimately, more accurately quantify the impact of specific health intents captured in the 10 WELL Concepts – Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Movement, Thermal Comfort, Materials, Sound, Mind and Community.

“When we launched WELL v2, we recognized that when it comes to human health, we can never stop learning,” Fedrizzi added. “By listening to our knowledgeable and committed community of thought leaders and experts, we have taken another step forward in our journey to advance human health in buildings.”

The WELL Portfolio Advisory includes:

Rahul Agrawal, Head of Workplace Strategy, Planning and Projects, BNP Paribas (New York, NY); Jennifer Berthelot-Jelovic, President and CEO, A SustainAble Production, LLC (ASAP) (Los Angeles, CA); Frances Cabrera, Operational Governance Manager, VP, CRES and Location Strategy, Barclays (New York NY); Matthew Clifford, Head of Energy and Sustainability Services, JLL Asia Pacific (Australia); Andrew Cole, General Manager Sustainability, Investment Management, Lendlease (Australia); Tim Conway, VP Sustainability, Shaw Industries (Columbus, OH); Duane Desiderio (Washington, D.C.); Jessica Elengical, Head of ESG Strategy, Alternatives, DWS Group (New York, NY); Billy Grayson, Executive Director, Center for Sustainability and Economic Performance, Urban Land Institute (Washington, D.C.); Alex Grella, General Manager of University City, Brandywine Realty Trust (Philadelphia, PA); Tim Habraken, Associate Director Sustainability, CBRE (Amsterdam, Netherlands); Tom Hicks, Founding Principal and Managing Director, The Mabus Group (Washington, D.C.); Philip Ivey, Global Strategic Sustainability Leader, Milliken’s Global Floor Covering Division (Atlanta, Georgia); Nina James, General Manager, Corporate Sustainability, Investa (Australia); Theresa Lehman, Director of Sustainable Services, Miron Construction (Neenah, WI); John Mandyck, CEO, Urban Green Council (New York, NY); Kelly McCarthy, Director, IRIS, Impact Measurement & Management, Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) (New York, NY); Joyce Mihalik, VP Design Services, Forest City Realty Trust (Cleveland, OH); Chris Moriarty, Director of Insight, British Institute of Facilities Management (BIFM) (United Kingdom); Lara Muller, CEO, Blue Building Institute (BBI), (The Hague, Netherlands); Ryan Picarella, CEO, Wellness Council of America (WELCOA) (Omaha, NE); Oliver Pye, Associate Director, Evora Global (United Kingdom); Tony Short, Workplace Project Manager, Charter Hall (Australia); Grant Stevens, Managing Director, Global Construction Management and Development, Prologis, Inc (Denver, CO); Laura Vulaj, Senior Vice President and Director of Sustainability for SL Green (New York, NY); Dick Watson, Director, Wellbeing Operations, Aetna (Hartford, CT)

About IWBI and WELL

The International WELL Building Institute™ (IWBI™) is leading the global movement to transform our buildings and communities in ways that help people thrive. The WELL v2™ pilot is a recently launched version of its popular WELL Building Standard™ (WELL™), which will continue to be offered to the market, along with the WELL Community Standard™ pilot, a district scale rating system that sets a new global benchmark for healthy communities. WELL is focused exclusively on the ways that buildings and communities, and everything in them, can improve our comfort, drive better choices, and generally enhance, not compromise, our health and wellness. IWBI convenes and mobilizes the wellness real estate community through management of the WELL AP™ credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and wellness everywhere. For more information about IWBI and WELL, please visit us here.

