IWCE Recognizes Two Avtec Employees as Next Generation Leaders

LEXINGTON, S.C., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avtec Inc., the leading independent provider of technology and services to help clients orchestrate their missions, today announced that Lauren Eastwood and Michael Caston have been named 2019 International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) Young Professional Award winners. The awards recognize professionals under 35 who are growing and excelling in the communications technology field.



Avtec President Arjen Maarleveld said, “This award acknowledges the significant contributions Lauren and Michael have made to Avtec and the telecommunications industry. We are pleased to honor their professional accomplishments and to celebrate their achievements.”

Eastwood earned a Bachelor of Science degree in integrated information technology from the University of South Carolina. She held several technical roles in the railway and health care industries before joining Avtec in 2017 as a systems integration engineer responsible for installing console systems in customer sites across North America.

Caston graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Science degree in integrated information technology. He joined Avtec in 2016 as a customer support engineer providing technical guidance and resolving issues. He was promoted to the role of senior customer support engineer in 2018.

“Lauren and Michael represent Avtec family’s next generation of talent,” said Vice President, Services and Support Dawn Fisher. “They are well-respected among their customers, colleagues, and the Avtec management team for their skill and professionalism, and the technical aptitude they demonstrate when tackling new challenges.”

“This year’s IWCE Young Professional Award winners are doing innovative work to shape the future of our industry. We look forward to celebrating them for their impressive accomplishments at IWCE in March,” said Stephanie McCall, Show Director, IWCE.

Eastwood and Caston will be formally recognized during a special ceremony in Las Vegas on March 7 at IWCE, the premier annual event for communications technology professionals.

About Avtec

Avtec’s technology and services help public safety, business, energy, transportation, and government organizations orchestrate their missions. Dispatchers at major airlines, utilities, railroads, and public safety agencies have been using Avtec products and services to orchestrate their critical missions since 1979, with thousands of systems installed. Visit www.avtecinc.com to learn more.

