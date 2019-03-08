IWD 2019: OGUK announces key network to drive industry diversity

March 8, 2019

The leading representative body for the UK's offshore oil and gas industry has today (Friday, March 8) announced plans to ramp up efforts to maintain and encourage a diverse and inclusive workforce as it marks International Women's Day.

OGUK will launch an industry network to highlight efforts to encourage diversity and inclusion, and identify collaborative approached to encourage talent through the sector's doors. The announcement comes as OGUK Chief Executive Deirdre said fostering a diverse workforce was critical to business success and ensuring a competitive position for the UK Continental Shelf.

According to the Workforce Dynamics Review conducted by OPITO in partnership with RGU's Oil and Gas Institute, the industry will have to recruit and retain over 40,000 people between 2018 and 2035 - this includes 10,000 new roles in areas such as data science, robotics, material science, nano-technology and cyber security.

Katy Heidenreich joins an all-female crew to visit Equinor's Mariner platform as part of IWD 2019

OGUK Chief Executive Deirdre Michie with Dame Cilla Snowball at the launch of Katy Heidenreich's book

Commenting, OGUK Chief Executive Deirdre Michie said:

'For the UK's offshore oil and gas industry, International Women's Day helps to celebrate the progress that has been made. It is a welcome reminder that more needs to be done to ensure a better balance in our industry, ensuring that it is and will continue to be a great place to work.

'OGUK is proud to champion industry's efforts to date to improve diversity, not only today but throughout the year. The moral and business cases for better balance are clear and well-established and we need to embrace them if we are to ensure this sector sustains and improves its competitiveness.

'Our industry supports over 280,000 skilled jobs, but with women representing only one in four of the sector's talent pool, there is clearly still work to be done.'

To mark International Women's Day, OGUK Operations Optimisation Manager and author of 'The Oil Industry's Best Kept Secret' Katy Heidenreich joined an all-female offshore visit recently to the Mariner field with CHC, Aker, OGUK, and Equinor.

Commenting after the visit, Katy Heidenreich said:

'This trip underlines the power of visible role models. If even one girl sees this picture and believes this industry is for her then we've made an impact.

'Gender diversity, and diversity in a broader sense, is about ensuring equality of opportunity. Provided you are willing to work hard and keen to learn, the offshore oil and gas industry offers valuable and rewarding careers.'