IZEA : Awarded Influencer Marketing  Program by Global Beauty Products Manufacturer

Orlando, Florida (October 16, 2018) - IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, today announced that it has been awarded a six-figure contract by a beauty products manufacturer, a subsidiary of a multi-national consumer products company. IZEA will conduct a multi-faceted influencer marketing program to assist the brand in publicizing the availability of its beloved line of beauty products via new online and brick-and-mortar channels. While the contract marks the beginning of its relationship with this established company, IZEA is well-versed in the promotion of beauty products.

'Beauty products are a natural fit for influencer marketing,' commented Ted Murphy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of IZEA. 'Women are turning to social media influencers for beauty and cosmetics research, how-to videos, and inspiration on how to look their best. Many beauty products have an immediate visual impact, making these products ideal for influencer promotion through platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest. We continue to see beauty brands engaging IZEA to create awareness and drive sales through influencers and have activated our network of influencers to promote everything from lipstick to flat irons.'

A recent study conducted by IZEA revealed that 45.4% of U.S. females who are active in social media indicated that they made a beauty or cosmetic purchase after seeing a product promoted by an online influencer. That was followed by 32.5% of females indicating that they made a clothing or fashion accessory purchase.

For details of the full study visit http://izea.com/influencer-commerce

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'may,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'will,' 'would' or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA's ability to increase its revenue and sales pipeline, expectations with respect to operational efficiency, and expectations concerning IZEA's business strategy.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

