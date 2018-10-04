IZEA Reports All-Time Record Quarterly Bookings of $9.5 Million for Third Quarter 2018

IZEA
Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA),
operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and
publishers with influential content creators, reported total bookings of
$9.5 million for the third quarter of 2018, a 20% increase compared to
$7.9 million in the same quarter of the prior year.
Total bookings are a measure of all sales orders, plus platform spend by
self-service customers, minus any known or expected cancellations or
refunds with respect to such sales orders or refunds. Management uses
bookings to inform expectations of total sales activity. Subsequent
revenue recognition and effective margins vary by revenue stream, and
bookings are not always an indicator of revenue for the quarter and
could be subject to future adjustment.
“We are excited by the momentum we have coming out of the third
quarter,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “Managed Services
bookings saw a strong rebound from the previous quarter and were up 62%
from Q2 to $4.4 million in Q3. The concentrated effort we have put
towards building and diversifying our pipeline over the past several
quarters is beginning to pay off. Our new opportunity pipeline value to
date is up 32% year-over-year, with a 50% increase in the overall number
of opportunities during that same period. This is our fourth consecutive
quarter of year over year pipeline growth.”
“In addition to the rebound we saw in Managed Services, we also booked
$1.6 million under SaaS license contracts in Q3 2018 as a result of our
acquisition of TapInfluence as well as growth in IZEAx licensing,”
continued Murphy. “We have had zero churn from IZEAx customers signed
this year and continue to see an increase in IZEAx marketplace spend
each quarter. As we look to the future, recurring SaaS licensing fees
and marketplace spend will be an increasing focus of our team and we
expect it will begin to represent a larger portion of both bookings and
revenue.”
IZEA plans to provide financial results for the third quarter on
November 14, 2018.
About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates online platforms that connect
marketers with content creators. IZEA platforms automates influencer
marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies
to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday
creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are
compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form
text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or
distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal
websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive
influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive
awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and
describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be
identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,”
“believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,”
“projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of
forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make
regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase its revenue
and sales pipeline, expectations with respect to operational efficiency,
and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking
statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause
actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking
statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the
following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship
segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the
marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are
less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties
described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such
forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in
expectations, except as otherwise required by law.
