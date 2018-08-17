IZEA Reports Significant New Contract Wins

IZEA,
Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA),
operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and
publishers with influential content creators, is reporting several large
new contract wins thus far in Q3.
IZEA recently secured a high six-figure influencer marketing services
contract to support a product launch for a new Fortune 200 client. In
addition, the company signed a number of six-figure contracts earlier in
the quarter for a variety of clients including a Fortune 10 retailer, a
Fortune 100 healthcare company, and Fortune 1000 software company. The
company saw new commitments from repeat clients including a Fortune 50
automobile manufacturer and Fortune 500 consumer packaged goods company.
“We believe our Q3 managed services bookings will show a meaningful
improvement over the previous quarter,” commented Ted Murphy, Founder
and CEO of IZEA. “We are approximately halfway through Q3 and have
already booked 90%+ of what we did in managed services bookings for the
entirety of Q2. In addition to managed services, we also expect to see
the benefit of SaaS and marketplace spend from our acquisition of
TapInfluence in late July. From a sales perspective, July 2018 was our
best July in the history of the company, with managed services bookings
up 153% year over year.”
“We are beginning to see a rebound in bookings due to the heightened
level of overall sales activity over the past three quarters,” continued
Murphy. “Our Q2 new opportunity pipeline, and our July new opportunity
pipeline, were both up year over year. We have been working hard to
build the top of the funnel, and that effort is beginning to pay off. On
average, we see the efforts of new opportunity pipeline development
impacting bookings on an eight to ten month trailing basis. We have
observed three quarters of this trend, and we believe we are at the
beginning of a reversal in our bookings pattern, so long as this
momentum continues.”
About IZEA
IZEA operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects
marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing
and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale
their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday creators as
well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated
for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos,
photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing
such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites,
blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content
and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more
information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These
forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,”
“intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or other comparable terms,
are based largely on IZEA's expectations and are subject to a number of
risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IZEA's control.
Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking
statements as a result of, among other factors, changing economic
conditions. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no
assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release
will in fact occur.
