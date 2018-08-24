IZEA Selected to Execute Canadian Influencer Program for Multinational Retailer

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA),
operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and
publishers with influential content creators, today announced that they
have been selected to support a key product refresh for a multinational
retailer throughout the Canadian market. The recent win expands upon
work that IZEA has done on behalf of the retail partner in the past.
“Our Toronto-based team has done a tremendous job building relationships
with leading brands and agencies across Canada,” said Ted Murphy,
Founder and CEO of IZEA Worldwide. “The early investment we made in
establishing a Canadian office and staffing it with local team members
who understand the market innately has led to a material contribution to
IZEA Worldwide overall performance. Canadian bookings have increased
every year and 1H 2018 bookings increased 28% over 1H 2017. Our ability
to execute bilingual campaigns, combined with significant expansion of
our resident-Canadian influencer network positions us well in an
emerging market for our services and technology alike.”
Since 2015, IZEA has executed programs for many leading companies
headquartered in Canada - including a Fortune 500 conglomerate, a
Fortune 500 financial services provider, and Forbes 2000 communications
provider.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005224/en/