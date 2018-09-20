Log in
IZEA : Signs Fortune 500  Consumer Goods Manufacturer

09/20/2018 | 04:18pm CEST

Orlando, Florida (September 20, 2018) - IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, today announced that it has been selected to execute influencer marketing programs across multiple brands for a Fortune 500 consumer goods manufacturer. IZEA has been engaged directly by the company to execute the programs.

'This is an exciting brand-direct relationship with a Fortune 500 company, and one that we are very proud of,' said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. 'We began our engagement with this company through a small pilot program at the beginning of this quarter. We have just been awarded additional campaigns, expanding upon the success of that program, and we are now executing across multiple brands and product lines within those brands. Our commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience continues to be rewarded by account expansion within large organizations.'

IZEA will be executing influencer marketing campaigns for the brand across multiple social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook. In addition to sponsored content, IZEA is facilitating product sampling for the company, allowing influencers to try the products and feature them in their sponsored social media posts.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as 'anticipate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'believe,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' or other comparable terms, are based largely on IZEA's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IZEA's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changing economic conditions. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will in fact occur.

Safe Harbor

Disclaimer

IZEA Inc. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 14:17:02 UTC
