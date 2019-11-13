Log in
IamFire Plc - Change of name to IamFire plc

11/13/2019

13 November 2019

IamFire plc
(formerly Karoo Energy plc)
(the “Company” or “IamFire”)

Change of name to IamFire plc

The Company is pleased to announce that Companies House has issued a change of name certificate on 1 November 2019 to the Company, and the name change to IamFire plc has become effective immediately.

The new ticker symbol is “FIRE” with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company
IamFire plc
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (Director)
Telephone: 020 3778 0755

Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7220 9795

 


© PRNewswire 2019
