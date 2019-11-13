IamFire Plc - Change of name to IamFire plc

13 November 2019

IamFire plc

(formerly Karoo Energy plc)

(the “Company” or “IamFire”)

Change of name to IamFire plc

The Company is pleased to announce that Companies House has issued a change of name certificate on 1 November 2019 to the Company, and the name change to IamFire plc has become effective immediately.

The new ticker symbol is “FIRE” with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company

IamFire plc

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (Director)

Telephone: 020 3778 0755

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

Telephone: 020 7220 9795



