Ibi : Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 March 2019

Under HKFRS 9, except for certain trade receivables (that the trade receivables do not contain a significant financing component in accordance with HKFRS 15), an entity shall, at initial recognition, measures a financial asset at its fair value plus, in the case of a financial asset not at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"), transaction costs. A financial asset is classified as: (i) financial assets at amortised cost ("amortised costs"); (ii) financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI"); or (iii) FVTPL (as defined in above). The classification of financial assets under HKFRS 9 is generally based on two criteria: (i) the business model under which the financial asset is managed and (ii) its contractual cash flow characteristics (the "solely payments of principal and interest" criterion, also known as "SPPI criterion"). Under HKFRS 9, embedded derivatives are no longer required to be separated from a host financial asset. Instead, the hybrid financial instrument is assessed as a whole for the classification.

A financial asset is measured at amortised cost if it meets both of the following conditions and it has not been designated as at FVTPL:

It is held within a business model whose objective is to hold financial assets in order to collect contractual cash flows; and

collect contractual cash flows; and The contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that meet the SPPI criterion.

A debt investment is measured at FVOCI if it meets both of the following conditions and it has not been designated as at FVTPL:

It is held within a business model whose objective is to achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling financial assets; and

contractual cash flows and selling financial assets; and The contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that meet the SPPI criterion.

On initial recognition of an equity investment that is not held for trading, the Group could irrevocably elect to present subsequent changes in the investment's fair value in other comprehensive income. This election is made on an investment-by-investment basis. All other financial assets not classified at amortised cost or FVOCI as described above are classified as FVTPL. This includes all derivative financial assets. On initial recognition, the Group may irrevocably designate a financial asset that otherwise meets the requirements to be measured at amortised cost or FVOCI at FVTPL if doing so eliminates or significantly reduces an accounting mismatch that would otherwise arise.

The following accounting policy is applied to the Group's financial assets as follow:

Amortised cost: Financial assets at amortised cost are subsequently measured using the effective interest method. Interest income, foreign exchange gains and losses and impairment are recognised in profit or loss. Any gain on derecognition is recognised in profit or loss.