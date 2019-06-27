|
Ibi : Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 March 2019
06/27/2019 | 08:10am EDT
IBI Group Holdings Limited
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1547)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Year ended
31 March
2019
2018
(decrease)
|
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
593,448
580,964
2.1%
Gross profit
51,731
53,181
(2.7)%
Profit before income tax expense
24,753
22,564
9.7%
Profit for the year
20,852
18,175
14.7%
Basic and diluted earnings per share
(HK cents)
2.6
2.3
13.0%
The Board recommended the payment of a final dividend of HK1.5 cents per share for the
year ended 31 March 2019.
ANNUAL RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of IBI Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 March 2018.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 March 2019
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
5
593,448
580,964
Cost of sales
|
(541,717)
|
(527,783)
|
Gross profit
|
51,731
53,181
Other income and gain
|
6
801
663
Administrative and other operating expenses
|
(27,779)
|
(31,280)
|
Profit before income tax expense
|
7
24,753
22,564
Income tax expense
|
8
(3,901)
|
(4,389)
|
Profit and total comprehensive income
|
Earnings per share:
|
9
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 March 2019
Non-current assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
419
|
1,316
|
Current assets
|
Contract assets
|
|
190,284
|
|
Amounts due from customers for contract work
|
|
|
93,477
|
Trade and other receivables
|
11
|
40,632
|
42,868
|
Pledged deposits
|
|
16,200
|
22,637
|
Tax recoverable
|
|
2
|
56
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
109,361
|
135,243
|
Current liabilities
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
12
|
222,536
|
153,250
|
Tax payables
|
|
855
|
1,692
|
Net current assets
|
|
133,088
|
139,339
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
13
|
8,000
|
8,000
|
Reserves
|
|
125,507
|
132,655
|
|
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
-
GENERAL INFORMATION
The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability on 6 April 2016 under the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands. The address of its registered office is 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, KY1-9007, Cayman Islands. Its principal place of business in Hong Kong is located at 3/F, Bangkok Bank Building, 18 Bonham Strand West, Hong Kong.
The shares of the Company were listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 14 October 2016 (the "Listing").
The Company is an investment holding company. The principal activities of the Group are to act as a building contractor focusing on providing renovation services as a main contractor for property projects in the private sector in Hong Kong and Macau.
-
ADOPTION OF HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("HKFRSs")
-
-
Adoption of new/revised HKFRSs - effective 1 April 2018
HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments
-
Classification and measurement of financial instruments
HKFRS 9 replaces HKAS 39 "Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement" for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018, bringing together all three aspects of the accounting for financial instruments: (1) classification and measurement; (2) impairment; and (3) hedge accounting. The adoption of HKFRS 9 from 1 April 2018 has resulted in changes in accounting policies of the Group and the amounts recognised in the consolidated financial statements.
HKFRS 9 retains the existing requirements in HKAS 39 for the classification and measurements of financial liabilities. However, it eliminates the previous HKAS 39 categories for financial assets of held to maturity financial assets, loans and receivables and available-for-sale financial assets. The adoption of HKFRS 9 has no material impact on the Group's accounting policies related to financial liabilities. The impact of HKFRS 9 on the Group's classification and measurement of financial assets is set out below.
Under HKFRS 9, except for certain trade receivables (that the trade receivables do not contain a significant financing component in accordance with HKFRS 15), an entity shall, at initial recognition, measures a financial asset at its fair value plus, in the case of a financial asset not at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"), transaction costs. A financial asset is classified as: (i) financial assets at amortised cost ("amortised costs"); (ii) financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI"); or (iii) FVTPL (as defined in above). The classification of financial assets under HKFRS 9 is generally based on two criteria: (i) the business model under which the financial asset is managed and (ii) its contractual cash flow characteristics (the "solely payments of principal and interest" criterion, also known as "SPPI criterion"). Under HKFRS 9, embedded derivatives are no longer required to be separated from a host financial asset. Instead, the hybrid financial instrument is assessed as a whole for the classification.
A financial asset is measured at amortised cost if it meets both of the following conditions and it has not been designated as at FVTPL:
-
It is held within a business model whose objective is to hold financial assets in order to collect contractual cash flows; and
-
The contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that meet the SPPI criterion.
A debt investment is measured at FVOCI if it meets both of the following conditions and it has not been designated as at FVTPL:
-
It is held within a business model whose objective is to achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling financial assets; and
-
The contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that meet the SPPI criterion.
On initial recognition of an equity investment that is not held for trading, the Group could irrevocably elect to present subsequent changes in the investment's fair value in other comprehensive income. This election is made on an investment-by-investment basis. All other financial assets not classified at amortised cost or FVOCI as described above are classified as FVTPL. This includes all derivative financial assets. On initial recognition, the Group may irrevocably designate a financial asset that otherwise meets the requirements to be measured at amortised cost or FVOCI at FVTPL if doing so eliminates or significantly reduces an accounting mismatch that would otherwise arise.
The following accounting policy is applied to the Group's financial assets as follow:
Amortised cost: Financial assets at amortised cost are subsequently measured using the effective interest method. Interest income, foreign exchange gains and losses and impairment are recognised in profit or loss. Any gain on derecognition is recognised in profit or loss.
